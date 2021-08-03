The World is a Beautiful Place & I am No Longer Afraid to Die Announce Album, Share New Song
The World is a Beautiful Place & I am No Longer Afraid to Die have announced the release of their fourth studio album, Illusory Walls, which will be out on October 8 via Epitaph. They have subsequently shared a video for a new song from the album titled “Invading the World of the Guilty as a Spirit of Vengeance.” The band has also announced a fall 2021 tour. Check out the artwork and tracklist for Illusory Walls below, along with the Adam Peditto-directed video for the new song and list of tour dates.www.undertheradarmag.com
