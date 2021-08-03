Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

The World is a Beautiful Place & I am No Longer Afraid to Die Announce Album, Share New Song

By Joey Arnone
undertheradarmag.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe World is a Beautiful Place & I am No Longer Afraid to Die have announced the release of their fourth studio album, Illusory Walls, which will be out on October 8 via Epitaph. They have subsequently shared a video for a new song from the album titled “Invading the World of the Guilty as a Spirit of Vengeance.” The band has also announced a fall 2021 tour. Check out the artwork and tracklist for Illusory Walls below, along with the Adam Peditto-directed video for the new song and list of tour dates.

www.undertheradarmag.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#World#Ct#Atlanta#Birds#Cat#Bello#Rubbermaid 8#Blank Worker 9#Nc Cat#Fl Soundbar#Wa#Ut Kilby Court#Mo Record Bar#Turf Club#Il Lincoln Hall#Ma Brighton Music Hall
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Music
Related
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

GUNS N' ROSES Performs 'New' Song 'Absurd' At Boston's Fenway Park (Video)

GUNS N' ROSES performed a reworked version of the song "Silkworms" during its concert Tuesday night (August 3) at Boston's Fenway Park. "Some of you might have heard this under another name, but this is really kind of absurd to try this," singer Axl Rose said while introducing the track. "Wasn't that funny? And they don't even know the joke yet. Okay, this is called 'Absurd'."
Rock Musicnextmosh.com

The Raven Age announce new album ‘Exile’; share “No Man’s Land”

Share the post "The Raven Age announce new album ‘Exile’; share “No Man’s Land”" English melodic metal band The Raven Age announce ‘Exile,’ out September 17 via Explore1 Music Group/EX1 Records. The new album is a beautifully curated selection of songs featuring 11 tracks including 2 new original songs, plus fan favorites from their 2019 release ‘Conspiracy’ as well as hand-picked live tracks from tours in front of massive audiences in Chile, Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Grouper Announces New Album Shade, Shares New Song “Unclean Mind”: Listen

Grouper has announced a new album called Shade. Out October 22 via Kranky, the follow-up to 2018’s Grid of Points features music Grouper has recorded over the last 15 years. Some of the music was recorded during a residency at Mount Tamalpais, some years ago in Portland, and many tracks were recorded more recently in Astoria. Listen to the new song “Unclean Mind” below.
Musicmetalinjection

RIVERS OF NIHIL Drops New Song "Clean", Announces New Album The Work

After weeks of teasing, Rivers Of Nihil has announced their new album The Work and is streaming their new song "Clean" alongside a Mike Truehart-directed music video. The Work features Zach Strouse on Saxophone throughout the album, James Dorton from Black Crown Initiate as a guest vocalist on "Episode", Grant McFarland playing cello on "The Void From Which No Sound Escapes", and various field recordings by Stephan Lopez. As for the killer artwork, that's all Dan Seagrave (Dismember, Morbid Angel, etc.).
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Catbite share new song “Excuse Me Miss,” new album out next week

Pre-order our blue vinyl variant of Catbite's new album. Catbite have shared the third single off their anticipated sophomore LP Nice One, which arrives next week (8/6) via Bad Time Records. This might be the most instantly-satisfying song they've released from the album yet, with a punky, poppy take on 2 Tone that gets stuck in your head after one listen.
Rock Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Saint Etienne announce new album & companion film, share “Pond House”

Saint Etienne will release their 10th album, I’ve Been Trying To Tell You, on September 10 via Heavenly Records. (Bob Stanley told us it would be coming sooner than later and he was not kidding.) It's an unusual album for the trio, made remotely during lockdown and marking the first record they haven't made together in a studio. Working this time with film and TV composer Gus Bousfield. this the first sample-based album they've made since 1993's So Tough, and is their most tranquil, contemplative record since 2000's The Sound of Water. You can preorder it now.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Dave Hause announces new album ‘Blood Harmony,’ shares “Sandy Sheets”

Dave Hause announced a new solo album, Blood Harmony, due October 22 via Blood Harmony Records (pre-order). It was produced by Will Hoge and it features E Street band bassist Garry Tallent, Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit guitarist Sadler Vaden, and other acclaimed session musicians who have worked with the likes of Chris Stapleton, Sheryl Crow, Brandi Carlile, Sturgill Simpson, and more.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Sleigh Bells Announce New Album Texis, Share Video for New Song: Watch

Sleigh Bells are returning this year with a new album. Their new full-length is called Texis and it’s out September 10 via Mom + Pop. The duo of Alexis Krauss and Derek Miller announced the record with a video for the new single “Locust Laced.” Directed by Miller and Nina Ljeti, it portrays the duo as a ’50s country group. Watch it, and find Sleigh Bells’ upcoming tour dates, below.
Musicwfpk.org

Nao Announces New Album, Shares Title Track

English singer-songwriter Nao has returned with the news of her next full-length album And Then Life Was Beautiful. The follow-up to 2018’s Saturn features a collaboration with serpentwithfeet, and the previously released track “Woman” featuring Lianne La Havas. Nao was featured on serpentwithfeet‘s “Heart Storm” earlier this year. Just last...
MusicThe FADER

Joey Purp shares new song/video “Outside,” announces new project

Three years after his last full-length project QUARTERTHING, Chicago rapper Joey Purp has announced his new tape UpLate. The project is a "house record," according to a press release, and you can certainly get a flavor of that in its lead single "Outside." Purp flexes like he's making up for lost time but never sounding desperate for attention over a beat that would make Frankie Knuckles proud. Watch the flashy music video above, and read Purp's statement on UpLate below.
MusicJamBase

Hand Habits Announce New Album ‘Fun House’ & Share Single

A new Hand Habits studio album, Fun House, arrives via Saddle Creek on October 22. The project masterminded by Meg Duffy previewed the 11-track LP by releasing lead single “Aquamarine” and an accompanying video. Duffy recorded Fun House with producer Sasami Ashworth and engineer Kyle Thomas. The follow-up to their...
Musicdjmag.com

Kedr Livanskiy announces new album, ‘Liminal Soul’, shares single: WATCH

Kedr Livanskiy has announced a new album, ‘Liminal Soul’, and shared the single 'Stars Light Up', taken from the forthcoming LP which arrives on 1st October via 2MR. The Russian artist has also unveiled a video to support the track, directed by Moscow's Sergey Kostromin. "White-hipped roof vaults - antique...
Rock Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Kayo Dot announce new album ‘Moss Grew on the Swords and Plowshares Alike,’ share new song

Genre-defying metal/avant-garde band Kayo Dot announced a new album, Moss Grew on the Swords and Plowshares Alike, due October 29 via Prophecy Productions (pre-order). The first single is the proggy, nine-and-a-half minute "Void in Virgo (The Nature of Sacrifice)." Speaking about it, lyricist Jason Byron says, "Nature personified exacts her revenge upon the slothful and self-centered human race. The people who have sacrificed her upon the altar of greed have failed to realize that they themselves are her, and that as they murder Nature they only murder themselves."
MusicThe FADER

Charli XCX announces new song “Good Ones,” shares cover art

Charli XCX is one of the few pop artists who has waded into the peaks of commercial pop success and had a direct hand in nurturing the underground's rising talents. Whether she's dropping her own music or writing for someone else, she's always worth paying attention to — just last year, her quarantine project how i'm feeling now was one of our favorite albums of 2020. On Monday, Charli announced her return with "Good Ones, her first solo single of 2021, dropping on September 2. The reveal came with some incredible artwork, which you can see below. Also, it's apparently her birthday. Happy birthday, Charli!
Rock MusicPaste Magazine

Wet Announce New Album Letter Blue, Share Single "Larabar"

Brooklyn-based indie-pop outfit Wet have made a few changes since their last album Still Run. Today (Aug. 4), the band announced their third album, Letter Blue, out Oct. 22 via AWAL. It marks the band’s return to releasing through an independent label after being signed to Columbia Records for their first two full-lengths. Founding guitarist Marty Sulkow has also returned for Letter Blue, four years after leaving the band due to conflicts over artistic direction.

Comments / 0

Community Policy