Ty Segall Surprise Releases New Album “Harmonizer”

By Joey Arnone
undertheradarmag.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTy Segall has surprise released a new album titled Harmonizer. The album, co-produced by Cooper Crain, is the first to be released from Segall’s Harmonizer Studios and features synth-heavy production alongside featuring performances by Segall’s Freedom Band and his wife Denée Segall. Listen to it below. Harmonizer Tracklist:. 1. Learning.

