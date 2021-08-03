Cancel
Front runners Nina Turner and Shontel Brown announce election night watch parties relative to the August 3 special Democratic primary as to the fight to succeed former Ohio 11th congressional district congresswoman Marcia Fudge, who is now HUD secretary

Cover picture for the articleClevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com Tel: (216) 659-0473. Email: editor@clevelandurbannews.com. A resident and former council woman of Cleveland Ward 1, which has the highest Black voting bloc in the city of any of the 17 wards, Turner is a former Ohio senator and a former surrogate for U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders who co-chaired his campaign for president last year, and Brown, a Fudge ally, is a Cuyahoga County Councilwoman and chair of the county Democratic party, the first Black and first woman to hold the volunteer post.

