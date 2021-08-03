Cancel
Study Shows Physical Activity Levels Low for Utah Girls and Young Women

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe benefits of physical activity are clear, yet thousands of Utah girls and women participate at significantly lower levels than boys and men. With only 28% of boys and 14% of girls meeting the recommended physical activity levels set by the state, Utah State University’s Utah Women & Leadership Project (UWLP) recently released a report to help Utahns better understand physical activity levels and how to overcome barriers for girls and young women ages 7 to 17.

