Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

People on the Move

bizjournals
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegional Director of Jacksonville regional office for Catholic Charities Bureau, Inc. at Catholic Charities Jacksonville. Catholic Charities Bureau, Inc. named Lori Weber as regional director of its Jacksonville regional office. She will oversee all planning, organization, and direction of the organization’s operations and programs, which transform the lives of thousands of individuals in need each year. Weber’s decades-long career includes leadership roles at the American Culinary Federation (ACF) and ACF Education Foundation (ACFEF), FSV Payment Systems, Inc. and the National Breast Cancer Coalition (NBCC).

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Acf Education Foundation#Acfef#Nbcc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Related
Charitiesbizjournals

Meet LBF's Volunteer of the Year: Charlie Dahlem

We're recognizing him as part of our annual Partners in Philanthropy program. This executive told us he is proud of the good works he does, but he acknowledges that it all takes a village to keep everything going, and growing.
HomelessUbergizmo

AirTag Used To Prove Homeless Belongings Were Being Trashed

AirTags are meant to help people track down lost or missing items, but it seems that people are starting to find other ways of using them. Such is the case with lawyer Michael Fuller, who has been recently trying to get the city of Portland to stop clearing the tents belonging to homeless people from Laurelhurst Park.
Pittsburgh, PAbizjournals

City of Pittsburgh issues new masking guidance for facilities

The City of Pittsburgh has issued new masking guidance for all city facilities effective as of Aug. 6 for vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals. Per the new guidance, those who are unvaccinated are now being required to wear a mask at all times while inside city facilities. Individuals who are vaccinated are now required to wear masks in common areas, shared vehicles and in group settings when inside of city facilities.
Montpelier, VTAddison Independent

State tells unemployed to ready for end of pandemic payments

MONTPELIER — The Vermont Department of Labor is reminding claimants the federal expansion of unemployment insurance benefits created under the CARES Act will end Sept. 5. This includes Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC). The Department will be increasing outreach and assistance to help claimants transition into the workforce or find training or educational opportunities.
Healthbizjournals

Good Works: RK Industries' suicide-awareness campaigns lead sector

Finding an area of passion is important to the longevity and success of a company’s corporate social responsibility program. RK Industries, a Civic 50 Colorado 2020 honoree, has become deeply involved in an issue area especially pertinent to the construction industry. Additionally, the company developed a CSR program that truly values volunteerism seriously — with plans to expand on this in the future.
Little Rock, ARualr.edu

UA Little Rock Human Resource Society Honored with Merit Award

The Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), the world’s largest human resources association, awarded a 2020-21 Superior Merit designation for UA Little Rock’s Human Resource Society for providing superior growth and development opportunities for its student members. “Even during the pandemic, the students continued their work with the Human Resource...
Florida Statebizjournals

Florida hospitals face staffing worries amid Covid-19 surge

As Florida hospitals treat record numbers of Covid-19 patients, some of the state’s biggest facilities are worried they might not have enough staff needed to provide care. Twelve Florida hospitals reported having a “critical staffing shortage” as of Monday, and another 15 hospitals reported that they expected critical shortages within the week, according to federal data. Meanwhile,167 hospitals reported not having staffing shortages, and 164 reported that they didn’t anticipate shortages in the next week.
Economybizjournals

Best Places to Work: Mobius Partners pulls together in tough times

The San Antonio-based workers at tech firm Mobius Partners were already working from home when Covid-19 reached the United States. But that doesn't mean the pandemic hasn't taken its toll on the company's workforce. For the third year in a row, Mobius was again anointed by its own employees as...
California Stateirei.com

CalSTRS names Lisa Blatnick as COO

The $308.6 billion California State Teachers’ Retirement System (CalSTRS) has appointed Lisa Blatnick as COO, effective Aug. 16. She succeeds Cassandra Lichnock, who stepped into the role of CEO on July 1. Blatnick joined CalSTRS in 2003 as a facilities coordinator and has nearly 28 years of experience working for...
Newton, MAbostonrealestatetimes.com

Leah Harsfield Named Principal at National Development

NEWTON, MA- National Development has named Leah Harsfield as a Principal of the firm. Harsfield joins the company’s senior leadership team while continuing to serve as Director of Leasing, where she oversees leasing strategy for National Development’s commercial portfolio. Harsfield joined National Development as an asset manager in 2013 and...
Lawbizjournals

Tarush R. Anand

McGlinchey Stafford is pleased to announce that Tarush R. Anand has joined its national litigation practice in its Houston office as a member (partner). With 15 years of experience, Tarush represents a broad range of domestic and international businesses in high-stakes civil and commercial litigation. He has significant trial experience in state and federal courts, as well as appellate experience, including presenting arguments and prevailing in the Fifth and Tenth Circuits.
California Statebizjournals

California mandates vaccines for health workers

The state of California will now mandate that health care workers receive the Covid-19 vaccine, as the highly contagious Delta variant continues to drive an uptick in new cases. The California Department of Public Health on Thursday issued an order requiring health workers to be fully vaccinated or receive their...
Small BusinessSalem News Online

Small Business Administration’s response to COVID-19 pandemic

According to SBA Office of Advocacy’s 2020 Ohio Small Business Profile, for the most recent year of small business reporting, there were 965,576 small businesses in our state, making up 99.6% of all Ohio businesses. The 2.2 million employees of these companies comprised 45.3% of all Ohio employees. Small businesses account for 44% of all U.S. GDP, create two-thirds of net new jobs, and employ nearly half of America’s workers.
San Diego, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Why philanthropy plays an important role in gender equality

Billion with a “B” is a lot of money, but the key issue is how to spend it best to create the most impact, what I call the best “bang for your billion.”. The Gates Foundation has recently committed to spend $2.1 billion over the next five years in an effort to advance gender equality with a focus on economic empowerment, family planning and health, and accelerating women in leadership. They didn’t ask me, but I thought I would share a few ideas with them to help move the needle.

Comments / 0

Community Policy