People on the Move
Regional Director of Jacksonville regional office for Catholic Charities Bureau, Inc. at Catholic Charities Jacksonville. Catholic Charities Bureau, Inc. named Lori Weber as regional director of its Jacksonville regional office. She will oversee all planning, organization, and direction of the organization’s operations and programs, which transform the lives of thousands of individuals in need each year. Weber’s decades-long career includes leadership roles at the American Culinary Federation (ACF) and ACF Education Foundation (ACFEF), FSV Payment Systems, Inc. and the National Breast Cancer Coalition (NBCC).www.bizjournals.com
