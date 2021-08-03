People on the Move
Please join Future Home Loans in welcoming Nathan Gavin. Nathan brings multiple years experience to our team of mortgage experts. The ability to offer his clients great rates, quick closing times, and an overall 5-star experience are all reasons Nathan has joined the Future Home Loans team. He is eager to continue raising the mortgage standard, and is looking forward to having the ability to do so with his new move. If you know Nathan, make sure to congratulate him on his new venture.
