Jason Fountain

Merchants Affordable Housing Corp. development fellow. As a freshman in college, Aaron Laster wanted to be an architect, but Indiana University didn’t have an architecture program. So, he instead chose a major that would allow him to still use his analytical skills (natural and mathematical sciences). And he started investing in single-family and small multifamily properties in Indianapolis by buying properties via seller financing from tired landlords and at city auctions. By the time he graduated and moved home, he already owned several properties throughout the city under his firm RL Holdings LLC. Now, he’s a development fellow at Merchants Affordable Housing and believes his purpose is “to provide as much quality affordable and market-rate housing as possible, especially in urban Indy.”