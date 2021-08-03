Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Jason Fountain

bizjournals
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJason Fountain has joined Providence Homes, Jacksonville’s leader in energy-efficient residential construction, as purchasing agent. Fountain, who holds a bachelor’s of science in construction management from Georgia Southern University, has 20 years of residential construction experience. At Providence Homes, Fountain will be assisting in purchasing and estimating, supporting both sales and field operations; in his role, he is dedicated to sourcing the best materials and trades available.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Management#Residential Construction
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Economybizjournals

Jason Castillo

Jason Castillo joins Herrero Builders as Project Executive, responsible for our Stanford Health Care construction portfolio. He brings 27 years of experience with prominent regional builders, and has served in Project Executive and Senior Project Manager roles for significant work in Healthcare, Life Sciences, High Tech Commercial, and Education markets. He is a dynamic leader, whose many responsibilities have included business operations, staff mentorship, and client relationship management.
Real Estatebizjournals

Bert Mathews is betting big on going small

Bert Mathews knows his latest housing project isn’t for everyone. Martin Flats, his new four-story building at the corner of Martin and Humphreys streets in Wedgewood-Houston, has a unique pitch: $1,000 a month for a 200-square-foot unit, fully furnished, with utilities, Wi-Fi and amenities included. “The city needs all different...
Indianapolis, INIbj.com

20 in their Twenties 2021: Aaron Laster

Merchants Affordable Housing Corp. development fellow. As a freshman in college, Aaron Laster wanted to be an architect, but Indiana University didn’t have an architecture program. So, he instead chose a major that would allow him to still use his analytical skills (natural and mathematical sciences). And he started investing in single-family and small multifamily properties in Indianapolis by buying properties via seller financing from tired landlords and at city auctions. By the time he graduated and moved home, he already owned several properties throughout the city under his firm RL Holdings LLC. Now, he’s a development fellow at Merchants Affordable Housing and believes his purpose is “to provide as much quality affordable and market-rate housing as possible, especially in urban Indy.”
Orlando, FLbizjournals

Investors swarm to Orlando’s hot housing market

Central Florida house hunters may be going up against corporations in their bidding wars. Orlando is one of the real estate markets drawing the most interest from investors, with 18.6% of homes purchased in the metro area in the second quarter bought by investors, according to real estate data firm Redfin Corp. Orlando featured the eighth-highest proportion among the 41 metros studies.
Hastings, NEcityofhastings.org

Fisher Fountain renovations complete

Renovations and repairs for Fisher Fountain are complete after nearly six months of work. The fountain was tested on the Fourth of July before being turned back off for finishing touches and programming. It is now back on and operational for the public to visit and enjoy at 1228 N. Denver Ave.
Irving, TXhngn.com

$2,000 Extra Stimulus Checks Will Be Given to Americans, Will You Qualify?

Struggling Americans in some states in the country will receive extra Stimulus Checks up to $2,000 in the upcoming weeks. In a recently published article in The Sun, A proposal to offer a $2,000 incentive to teachers who intend to return to class in the autumn was accepted by a school board in Irving, Texas. Officials want to express their gratitude to employees who have persevered in the face of the global pandemic.
Lawbizjournals

Tarush R. Anand

McGlinchey Stafford is pleased to announce that Tarush R. Anand has joined its national litigation practice in its Houston office as a member (partner). With 15 years of experience, Tarush represents a broad range of domestic and international businesses in high-stakes civil and commercial litigation. He has significant trial experience in state and federal courts, as well as appellate experience, including presenting arguments and prevailing in the Fifth and Tenth Circuits.
Real Estatebizjournals

$25 million mixed-use development around iconic radio tower underway in Mason

A more than $25 million mixed-use development is under construction in Mason. Tower Park, a retail development around the WLW-AM radio tower, started construction in spring 2021. Lee & Associates Cincinnati’s John Rickert and George Flynn are co-developing Tower Park with Mark Jackson of Indianapolis-based Turtle Creek Management. The total investment for Tower Park is expected to surpass $25 million.
Tampa, FLbizjournals

University of Tampa hires first-ever chief diversity officer

The University of Tampa has hired its first-ever chief diversity officer who officials hope will usher the school into a new era of inclusion. Thomas Witherspoon has been hired for the position, where he is expected to develop a diversity strategic plan. That plan will focus on hitting diversity, equity and inclusion goals set in the "UT Task Force on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion report."
Businesstheregistrysf.com

Cushman & Wakefield Appoints Tina West to Lead Multifamily Asset Services for West Region

Seasoned leader has more than 30 years of experience in property management. SAN DIEGO, Calif., August 5, 2021 – Cushman & Wakefield has announced the appointment of Tina West, CPM, as Senior Managing Director to lead the firm’s multifamily operations in the West Region. West brings more than 30 years of experience in the multifamily space with knowledge of conventional, new construction, affordable, Active Adult, HOA and purpose-built single-family rentals.
Collegesbizjournals

UNF announces resignation of President David Szymanski

David Szymanski is stepping down as UNF President less than three weeks before the start of the academic year. The announcement was made Thursday following a Board of Trustees meeting that Szymanski will become the CEO and executive director of UNF MedNexus. Szymanski, who leaned into his background as an...
Gamblingbizjournals

Upping the ante

How Urban One’s dive into Virginia’s casino business could redefine the company. RVA Entertainment Holdings Inc. Alfred Liggins wanted in on Virginia’s casino business in a major way. Urban One Inc., the Black-focused radio and TV company he leads as CEO, had been a minority partner in MGM National Harbor in Prince George’s County since the latter’s launch in 2016. Liggins saw clear connections between the gaming arena and Silver Spring-based Urban One’s media divisions.
Texas Staterigzone.com

McDermott Joins Texas Project

McDermott International has joined a consortium of public, private and academic partners collaborating on a U.S. Department of Energy project. McDermott International, Ltd has announced that it has joined a consortium of public, private and academic partners collaborating on the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) project - Demonstration and Framework for H2@Scale in Texas and Beyond.

Comments / 0

Community Policy