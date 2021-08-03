Jason Fountain
Jason Fountain has joined Providence Homes, Jacksonville’s leader in energy-efficient residential construction, as purchasing agent. Fountain, who holds a bachelor’s of science in construction management from Georgia Southern University, has 20 years of residential construction experience. At Providence Homes, Fountain will be assisting in purchasing and estimating, supporting both sales and field operations; in his role, he is dedicated to sourcing the best materials and trades available.www.bizjournals.com
