Delta variant surge in Wuhan prompts massive city-wide testing

Top of The World — our morning news roundup written by editors at The World. China has announced mass coronavirus testing in Wuhan, the city of 11 million people where COVID-19 was first detected in 2019, after an increase in reported cases of the delta variant. The country has suspended flights and trains, and canceled professional sports. More than 1.6 billion vaccine doses developed by Chinese companies Sinovac and Sinopharm, have been administered across the country. Government-affiliated scientists say that although they offer some protection, they're less effective against the new strains of COVID-19. Meanwhile, Germany says it plans to offer booster shots to certain groups. And while there is no scientific consensus on the need for a booster, Israel, Russia, Hungary and France are already offering them to specific populations, while other European countries plan to follow suit.