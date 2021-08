Rachael Ray is someone who certainly knows her way around her kitchen, having graced countless television screens and written several cookbooks while she was appearing on her Food Network series, "30 Minute Meals." Nowadays, she's as busy as ever with her self-titled talk show "Rachael Ray," but even though she loves to whip up delectable dishes, she still finds time to stop by some incredible restaurants whenever she's in the mood for some delicious dishes. She treated fans of her show to a list of some of her favorite spots across the country, naming everything from the best comfort food to the best pizza, as well as her favorite hidden gem spot (via Rachael Ray Show). When it comes to an unsung hero of the culinary world, Ray cannot get enough of Chinese Tuxedo, a restaurant located in New York City.