Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Monday evening. We'll have another update for you on Tuesday morning. The NHS Covid-19 app for England and Wales is being tweaked so fewer contacts will be advised to self-isolate following a close contact with a positive case. It will now look for contacts only two days prior, rather than five, when someone without symptoms tests positive. Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the move will reduce disruption from self-isolation, with many firms saying they have been affected by the so-called "pingdemic". From 16 August, fully vaccinated contacts in England will be exempt from isolation and instead will be advised to take a PCR test, with Wales set to make a similar move on Saturday.