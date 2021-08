Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP) say they’ve located the body of a 21-year-old man who fell overboard from a sailboat off Thomas Point Tuesday afternoon. Police tell Bay Bulletin that Sebastian Buelvas, 21, was on a 19.5-foot sailboat with two friends, towing a kayak behind the boat. Buelvas tried to climb into the kayak from the sailboat while underway, and fell into the water. The two friends tell police they tossed life jackets to him as he began to struggle in the water, then tried to rescue him using the kayak, but it capsized soon after.