Page County, IA

Page County explores moving up J53, J55 resurfacing

By Ryan Matheny
kmaland.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Clarinda) -- Page County officials are exploring returning two county roads to hard surfaces sooner than planned. Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the supervisors and County Engineer J.D. King discussed moving up work on county roads J53 and J55 in the southeastern part of the county from 2024 and 2025, which is in the county's five-year road plan. Last year, county road crews ground the two roads from hard surface into granular surface due to the poor shape of the roadway and heavy use by trucks hauling rock from a nearby quarry. King says the roads are currently a few years out from being resurfaced.

