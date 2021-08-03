Cancel
Flower Mound, TX

I-635/Hwy 121 Interchange Project completed ahead of schedule

By Mark Smith
The Cross Timbers Gazette
The Cross Timbers Gazette
 3 days ago
The I-635/Hwy 121 Interchange Project, which snarled traffic many weekends just south of Flower Mound, is now complete, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. On Monday, TxDOT and NorthGate Constructors hosted a virtual ribbon cutting ceremony for the $370 million project that widened Hwy 121 to accommodate a new interchange and added new direct connectors for FM 2499 and Hwy 26 to reduce congestion and improve safety in the area.

The Cross Timbers Gazette

The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette is a locally-owned and operated regional newspaper and website covering news and people in southern Denton County, TX, including the communities of Argyle, Bartonville, Canyon Falls, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Harvest, Highland Village, Lantana and Robson Ranch.

Posted by
The Cross Timbers Gazette

HVAC shortage update

In May, I touched on the potential shortage of AC systems and water heaters. Well, it is now a reality. Of the five major manufacturers of HVAC equipment, one is out of virtually everything and the other four are struggling to keep up. Like some of the larger service companies,...
Posted by
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Traffic signal on Hwy 377 to be activated soon

A new traffic signal on Hwy 377, just north of Argyle, will be activated in about a month or so once roadwork is complete. The traffic lights are currently up, but not yet functioning, at Hwy 377 and Vintage Boulevard. A city spokesperson said Thursday that the traffic signal is expected to be completed within the next two weeks, but it will remain inactive until roadway paving is complete on Vintage Boulevard at that intersection.
Posted by
The Cross Timbers Gazette

New driver license office opens in Denton

The Texas Department of Public Safety opened its new Denton Driver License Office on Wednesday at 4020 E. McKinney St. This office replaces the old Denton office, which permanently closed on Tuesday, according to a DPS news release. The Texas Legislature approved $8 million in funding for this project, with...

