For Authentic Japanese Ramen That Will Rock Your World, Head To Karai Ramen In Missouri

A really good meal often makes us want to eat slowly, to savor every bite. One of the defining characteristics of a really good meal is, arguably, authenticity. If you’re in the mood for a burger, you might want to skip the local fast food chain and head for a classic burger joint. The same goes for ramen. You’ll find some of the best, most delicious and authentic ramen at Karai Ramen in Missouri.

Karai Ramen + Handroll in Springfield earns rave reviews for its authentic ramen and other delicious dishes.

However, you really have to try it for yourself to decide which - the classic or the spicy miso - hits the spot for you.

As you browse your choices, sip on a tall, cold drink. Karai Ramen pours wine, beer, martinis, sakis, and a variety of cocktails. How does the pomengranate margarita sound?

Get ready for your taste buds to go crazy with anticipation as you scan the many ramen dishes available.

If you want a bite of heaven (that's what the restaurant calls it), you can't go wrong with Cheeky Ramen. It's made with all-natural chicken broth and noodles.

Karai Ramen also scoops up Veggie Ramen, Naked Ramen (that just means no broth), and their signature Karai Ramen. Take a look at the sides, too, including such tasty options as sweet corn and bean sprouts.

If you don't have a really big appetite, take a peek at the small plates. Karai cucumber, oven baked avocado, and crispy shrimp pops are among your choices.

The charming Japaense restaurant also features a sushi menu with such classics as maki rolls and hand rolls.

Head over to the official website of Karai Ramen for days, hours, and menus. Or, go here for Facebook.

Have you had the ramen at Karai Ramen in Missouri? Share your experience in the comments!

Address: Karai Ramen + Handroll, 640 W Republic Rd ste100, Springfield, MO 65807, USA