For Authentic Japanese Ramen That Will Rock Your World, Head To Karai Ramen In Missouri

By Beth Price-Williams
 3 days ago

A really good meal often makes us want to eat slowly, to savor every bite. One of the defining characteristics of a really good meal is, arguably, authenticity. If you’re in the mood for a burger, you might want to skip the local fast food chain and head for a classic burger joint. The same goes for ramen. You’ll find some of the best, most delicious and authentic ramen at Karai Ramen in Missouri.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b2aF1_0bGPZBcr00
Karai Ramen + Handroll in Springfield earns rave reviews for its authentic ramen and other delicious dishes.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PVBHj_0bGPZBcr00
However, you really have to try it for yourself to decide which - the classic or the spicy miso - hits the spot for you.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ckdiB_0bGPZBcr00
As you browse your choices, sip on a tall, cold drink. Karai Ramen pours wine, beer, martinis, sakis, and a variety of cocktails. How does the pomengranate margarita sound?
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qqzyh_0bGPZBcr00
Get ready for your taste buds to go crazy with anticipation as you scan the many ramen dishes available.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ae1gl_0bGPZBcr00
If you want a bite of heaven (that's what the restaurant calls it), you can't go wrong with Cheeky Ramen. It's made with all-natural chicken broth and noodles.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cxis9_0bGPZBcr00
Karai Ramen also scoops up Veggie Ramen, Naked Ramen (that just means no broth), and their signature Karai Ramen. Take a look at the sides, too, including such tasty options as sweet corn and bean sprouts.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0actJN_0bGPZBcr00
If you don't have a really big appetite, take a peek at the small plates. Karai cucumber, oven baked avocado, and crispy shrimp pops are among your choices.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wWakI_0bGPZBcr00
The charming Japaense restaurant also features a sushi menu with such classics as maki rolls and hand rolls.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ADIsR_0bGPZBcr00
Head over to the official website of Karai Ramen for days, hours, and menus. Or, go here for Facebook.

Have you had the ramen at Karai Ramen in Missouri? Share your experience in the comments! Take your tastebuds on another international adventure when you dine at London Calling Pastry Company in Springfield.

Address: Karai Ramen + Handroll, 640 W Republic Rd ste100, Springfield, MO 65807, USA

