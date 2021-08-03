Champagne Growers Vote to Change Century-Old Rule, Will Allow Vines to Be Spaced Farther Apart

I always try to keep my every day wine and sparkling budget under $20. Since I enjoy my sparkling wines, this always "limits" my choices to a sparkling wine other than champagne. But it does not mean that I must sacrifice taste and enjoyment when I drink other sparklings. Plus, why open a bottle of $60 to $100 bottle of champagne when I can only drink about half of it each evening? Most of you know I am partial to both sparkling wines, called cremants, from Loire, and our own California sparkling wines. In most cases, the cremants are in the $9 to$14 range, and the California sparklings are in the $30 to $40 range. If I spread the cost over two evenings, my investment is minimal. One big change has occurred in Italy, where Prosecco rose' is now legal, as of January 1. Prior to this, "Prosecco's Denominazione di Origine Controllata (DOC) status didn't allow for rosés. Wineries found a work-around by labeling pink fizz as spumante, but no longer. New regulations allow for actual Prosecco rosé, as long as it's made from Glera (the grape of Prosecco) plus 10%!t(MISSING)o 15%!<(MISSING)a href="https://na01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%!A(MISSING)%!F(MISSING)%!F(MISSING)www.foodandwine.com%!F(MISSING)wine%!F(MISSING)classic-pinot-noir-0&data=04%!C(MISSING)01%!C(MISSING)%!C(MISSING)800854bf9d7841f1e98c08d952f43648%!C(MISSING)84df9e7fe9f640afb435aaaaaaaaaaaa%!C(MISSING)1%!C(MISSING)0%!C(MISSING)637632031103176139%!C(MISSING)Unknown%!C(MISSING)TWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%!D(MISSING)%!C(MISSING)1000&sdata=O%!F(MISSING)NJYYHUsI5%!B(MISSING)tZQy6J22KbmMtC2HwGjv3tnixLaA6So%!D(MISSING)&reserved=0">Pinot Noir (hence the color). The Prosecco consortium estimates.