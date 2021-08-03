Public Invited to Depot Community Open House
Cane River Creole National Historical Park and Cane River National Heritage Area invite the public to participate in a community open house for the Texas & Pacific Railway Depot (Depot) at 1:00 pm on Monday August 23, 2021, at the Texas and Pacific Railway Depot located at 607 Trudeau Street, Natchitoches. Visitors to the open house are encouraged to share their stories and tour the Texas and Pacific Railway Depot.natchitochesparishjournal.com
