Fuzzy’s Taco Shop names Paul Damico CEO

There's a lot of things you can get at Taco Bell nowadays — the fast-food chain can supply hungry consumers with tacos (who would have guessed?), burritos, nachos, quesadillas, bowls, sweet treats, and even a variety of hearty breakfast options to satisfy those morning cravings. However, if you were to pull up to a Taco Bell today and ask for anything with seafood, you probably would get a confused response. But while it certainly didn't last very long, Taco Bell did once upon a time serve a "Seafood Salad." Back in the 1986, this bowl of shrimp, whitefish, crab, and taco toppings served in a tortilla bowl debuted and then was quickly removed from the menu due to several reported cases of food poisoning (per Spoon University). Now, it has faded into obscurity alongside other failed fast-food concepts. But we can't help but wonder: What made Taco Bell try this fishy experiment in the first place?