Fuzzy’s Taco Shop names Paul Damico CEO

By Heather Lalley
restaurantbusinessonline.com
 5 days ago

Former Focus Brands President Paul Damico is the new CEO of Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, the fast casual confirmed Monday. Damico, who was also formerly CEO of Naf Naf Grill, shared the news on his Facebook and LinkedIn profiles early Monday before deleting the posts later in the day. “We can...

State
Texas State
#Tacos#Restaurants#Taco Day#Ceo#Food Drink#Focus Brands#Linkedin#Restaurant Business#Global Franchise Group#Fat Brands
