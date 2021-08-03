Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Cynthia Glowaty

By More from author
tomahawkleader.com
 17 days ago

Cynthia Glowaty, age 69, formerly of Tomahawk, passed away at her home in Rothschild on July 30, 2021. Cindy was born on Sept. 12, 1951 in Wisconsin to Elroy and Margaret (Hansen) Smith. She raised her children, Nathan and Pamela, as a single mom. She was a wonderful mother and taught her children to be strong and resilient. Cindy continued her love of children after her own grew up and moved away by providing over 30 years of daycare at several facilities and most recently in her own home. Her favorites were the babies. She loved spending time with family and friends, going out to eat, and grilling at home. Cindy treasured the time spent talking and laughing with her grandchildren, Tif, Chase, and Brooklyn.

www.tomahawkleader.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Brooklyn#Greenwood Cemetery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Houston, TXviralhatch.com

Kenny Rogers’ fortune when he died

Kenny Rogers was a country music singer loved by people around the world and just a few hours after his death there were a lot of social media posts in his honour. Kenny worked hard for every penny he earned. Kenny Rogers was born in Houston, Texas, on August 21,...
Nashville, TNcowboysindians.com

Remembering Lynn Anderson

Lisa Sutton, the late singer’s daughter, is working to maintain her mother’s legacy. Six years ago today, singer Lynn Anderson passed away in Nashville at age 67. She was a classy lady, and she is dearly missed. But her legacy abides — in so small measure to the recent reissues of her albums, and the efforts of her daughter, Lisa Sutton.
Healthconnect-bridgeport.com

Healthy Faces: Meet Cynthia Campbell

A feature of Healthy Harrison Health Games - the Encore, this week's Healthy Faces blog features Cynthia Campbell. Tell us a little about yourself, your family, what you do here in our community, etc. I’ve been married for almost 30 years to my husband Chris who offers professional counseling at...
Petsfarmforum.net

Jerry Nelson: Goodbye, old friend

Sandy was behind bars when I first met him. He had been picked up by local authorities who said they had found him wandering aimlessly out in the country. He had no ID on him and was thin and filthy. There was something about the way he peered at me...
Family Relationshipsthegilmanstar.com

Baby Girl Born To Cynthia Ruiz And Skyler Kissack

Cynthia Ruiz and Skyler Kissackof Watseka, are the parents of a baby girl, Olivia Sky Kissack. She was born on Wednesday, Aug. 4, at 10:50 p.m., at Gibson Area Hospital. Olivia weighed eight pounds, three ounces and was 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Elisa and Andres Ruiz of Thawville.
Lewiston, MEtribuneledgernews.com

Cynthia Crocker, philanthropist and former Seltzer & Rydholm owner, dies

Aug. 7—LEWISTON — Cynthia Crocker's name isn't on a lot of plaques around the Lewiston area and that's just the way she wanted it. Crocker died Aug. 3 at the age of 94, and while many people remember her as one of the most generous philanthropists in Lewiston history, there are many more who have never heard of her.
Books & Literaturesouthernreviewofbooks.com

Elizabeth Spencer: “A Veritable Seurat of Southern Life”

Like Afia Atakora, who wrote the introduction to The Southern Woman: Selected Fiction, I’d never heard of the author Elizabeth Spencer, much less read her short stories or the novella for which she is most well-known, The Light in the Piazza. I could regret my own negligence, or perhaps blame the patriarchy that relegated her and her stories — written for and about women — to the dark corners of the canon, but instead I will rejoice in finally having discovered her.
ReligionThe Citizen Online

Cary Grant

Last year, Tink finally, after several years of being asked, succumbed and agreed to speak at a yearly prayer breakfast held at the Beverly Hills Hotel for Christians who are in the television and movie industry. It is held at the iconic Beverly Hills Hotel because a large auditorium or...

Comments / 0

Community Policy