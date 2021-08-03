Cynthia Glowaty, age 69, formerly of Tomahawk, passed away at her home in Rothschild on July 30, 2021. Cindy was born on Sept. 12, 1951 in Wisconsin to Elroy and Margaret (Hansen) Smith. She raised her children, Nathan and Pamela, as a single mom. She was a wonderful mother and taught her children to be strong and resilient. Cindy continued her love of children after her own grew up and moved away by providing over 30 years of daycare at several facilities and most recently in her own home. Her favorites were the babies. She loved spending time with family and friends, going out to eat, and grilling at home. Cindy treasured the time spent talking and laughing with her grandchildren, Tif, Chase, and Brooklyn.