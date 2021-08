Clackamas County Bank hosts events to benefit Mt. Hood Hospice indigent fundWith an ease in COVID-related restrictions this year came an overflow of charitable giving by the Sandy community. This summer, Clackamas County Bank was able to reinstitute its garage sale, as well as host a raffle and sell purse charms to raise funds for Mt. Hood Hospice, and the response was overwhelming. On Wednesday, July 28, representatives from Clackamas County Bank presented Mt. Hood Hospice staff with a check for $10,500. These funds will go to help defer costs of the nonprofit organization's indigent program. When patients are...