It's the dog days of summer and if you are looking for a quick getaway with the kids before school starts, then be sure to check out this hotel not far from Texarkana. Did you know there is a fantastic water park and lazy river at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas off Stemmons Freeway? The water park is called Jade Waters and it's beautiful. According to their website, if you are staying at the hotel you and your family get free access to the water park.