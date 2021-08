You already may be acquainted with the lovely Christmas cactus, which blooms right along with all other holiday plants, such as poinsettias, at the end of the year. But there’s another holiday plant that blooms a month earlier: It's called Thanksgiving cactus. In fact, there's yet another relative, the Easter cactus, which blooms in spring. All three cacti, named for the holidays closest to their bloom times, are native to the rain forests of Brazil. And all of them are incredibly long-lived from 40 to 100 years, so they’re totally worth adding to your flowering houseplant collection!