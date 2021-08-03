Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Architect chosen to design sustainable 2026 Olympic Village

By KC Morgan
Inhabitat.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSkidmore, Owings & Merrill, also known as SOM, will design the Olympic Village for the upcoming 2026 games in Milan-Cortina. The new village will be a part of the updated Porta Romana Railway Yard Master Plan. SOM was chosen for the project as the winner of an international competition that...

inhabitat.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#New Village#Milan Cortina#Som Design
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Related
Visual ArtArchDaily

Twelve Architects Designs Manchester Version of the High Line

Echoing New York’s High Line, Manchester’s Castlefield Viaduct, a disused railway viaduct dating back to the Victorian, will be transformed into a public park. The design developed by Twelve Architects pays homage to the city’s industrial heritage while bringing new life to the structure and establishing a new vibrant public space within the city centre. The two-stage design process creates a temporary park, enlisting the public’s feedback before implementing the new urban design.
AgricultureAspen Daily News

Permaculture design course digs into sustainability

Stephanie Syson came to know the principles of permaculture “back in a previous life,” while working as a river guide in Latin America. However, the term — derived from the words “permanent” and “agriculture” by an Australian biologist several years ago — still plays an integral part in Syson’s life today in the Roaring Fork Valley.
DesignArchDaily

CALL FOR ENTRIES: Design a 'FlexiPod', a Flat-pack, Sustainable Pod!

Throughout the current global circumstances, we at Arts and Creatives have experienced first-hand the challenges that architecture students and graduates are facing in maintaining design motivation and securing roles in industry. This is why we decided to launch a competition solely for young architects and architecture students with the aim to enhance skills, raises awareness of topical design issues and prepare for the next step in the architectural journey.
Interior Designworldarchitecture.org

Grange road residence designed by Conrad architects to present a Marble house

Conrad Architects has a strong belief in the power of architecture and interior design to enhance human lives and the cities in which humans live. Paul Conrad is the founder of Conrad Architects. He is celebrated for an exacting approach to the creation of elegant buildings that demonstrate his respect for the long tradition of architecture.
Michigan Statehourdetroit.com

The Faces of Interior Architecture & Design — MIRA — Michigan Residential Architects

MIRA — Michigan Residential Architects. MIRA OFFICES AT PARTNR HAUS, 2139 COLE ST., BIRMINGHAM, MI 48009 | MICHIGANRESIDENTIALARCHITECTS.COM. Michigan Residential Architects is a groundbreaking community of design professionals. Its purpose is to support and inspire quality design work with the most influential and talented professionals and industry partners in Michigan.
DesignDezeen

Five architecture and design events in August from Dezeen Events Guide

The second virtual Burning Man festival, an architecture conference featuring Bjarke Ingels and an online talk by Venus Williams at the AIA Conference on Architecture 2021 are just some of the global events listed in Dezeen Events Guide this August. Other additions to the August roster of events include Open...
Interior DesignArchDaily

Transforming Traditions: Winners of 2021 iF Design Award and Their Extravagant Interior Designs

A room, a life. Nowadays we spend most of our time in closed spaces. Ideally, they should suit us and be conducive to our well-being. Furniture, décor, lighting, colors, patterns, and fabrics all have an effect on us, albeit an unconscious one. Be it playful elegance, rekindled tradition, or simple functionality, what mainly counts where interior architecture is concerned is the purpose for which a room is to be used. The iF DESIGN AWARD 2021 winners’ designs create totally new styles for very different needs and carry conviction with a great sense of detail.
Jacksonville, FLresidentnews.net

Riverfront Plaza design unveiled, winner chosen for former Landing site

The Jacksonville Professional Services Evaluation Committee (PSEC) has selected Perkins&Will as the winner of the design competition for Riverfront Plaza, the former home of The Jacksonville Landing. In June, Perkins&Will was one of three groups who presented their plans to the PSEC. Their plan narrowly outscored the proposals by Agency...
Interior DesignArchDaily

1402 Coffee Shop in Aranya / B.L.U.E. Architecture Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Situated on the main road to the coast near the west gate of the Aranya community, the 1402 project is a coffee shop built into an existing red brick architecture with a sloping roof. The architectural concept behind the renovation embraces the juxtaposition of the old and the new. The renovation includes two parts: the interior space and the outdoor seating space.
Interior Designdesignboom.com

planted staircase penetrates exposed concrete construction in tokyo by mamm design

Mamm design has renovated a 33-year-old bookbinding factory into a four-story residence with an integrated office in tokyo, japan. in this project, the architects refrained from redesigning the structure, proceeding only to dismantling several pre-existing elements. the resulting construction presents an interesting blend of old and new characteristics, while concrete, brick, wood, and a new planted ‘green staircase’ complete the materiality palette of the project.
Visual ArtArchDaily

55 Sathorn House / Kuanchanok Pakavaleetorn Architects

Lead Architects: Kuanchanok Pakavaleetorn, Gregory Mielimaka. Text description provided by the architects. 55 Sathorn house is the culmination of years of experience in design, use of materials, and dedication to fine construction details. The design represents a reflection upon its owner, who is also the architect. The goal was to create a simple three-bedroom house in the bustling center of Bangkok. Sathorn is a vibrant business and cultural district located in the heart of Bangkok. The neighborhood's distinctive identities comprised of narrow side streets and low-rise townhomes are integral parts of the design consideration.
Los Angeles, CAInhabitat.com

Upper Los Angeles River Plan wins award for inclusive, sustainable design

The influential Upper Los Angeles River and Tributaries Revitalization Plan (ULART) has earned the prestigious global 2021 AZ Award from Azure Magazine for its plan to “recalibrate natural urban waterways by deploying nature-based solutions to create new community space and help rectify decades of neglect.”. In an international competition commissioned...
Interior DesignArchDaily

How to Properly Design Circular Plans

Often, when people think of buildings, they default to imagining rectangular structures—or at the very least, structures with orthogonal floor plans and hard angles, certainly not buildings with circular plans. The rarity of the circular plan comes in part from the fact that poor design choices can lead to wasted space and awkward interior arrangements, especially if furniture and appliances are rectangular in shape. However, strongly designed circular planes can have a dramatic effect, generating extraordinary spatial configurations that meet a variety of aesthetic and functional needs, while challenging the material specification process. Below, we list 18 buildings with circular plans, considering their varying strategies of design.
DesignTrendHunter.com

Work-From-Home Architectural Designs

The Grace House in Tokyo is designed to accommodate the growing need to work from home. The pandemic changed many of our lifestyles by introducing flexible work hours and locations, seeing as most offices were closed to their employees. Designed by APOLLO Architects & Associates, the Grace House boasts a minimalist design that frames its riverside views.
Pleasantville, NYtheexaminernews.com

Designs Shared for New $3M Pleasantville Village Pool

Designs for a new and larger Pleasantville municipal pool complex were presented last week for the first time to the Village Board. The Pleasantville Pool Task Force revealed renderings of the proposed $3 million modernization, which would replace the current pool at the Lake Street facility. “We’re essentially preserving what...
Visual ArtWallpaper*

Explore this sustainable Costa Rican retreat by Studio Saxe

This sustainable Costa Rican retreat in the lush tropical forest is the brainchild of local architecture practice Studio Saxe. Located near the beautiful coastal town of Santa Teresa, the set of beach houses, a complex called Naia, is an exquisite escape, designed to create a comfortable and eye-catching environment by blending sustainable architecture and contemporary style.
Designarchiproducts.com

ADA 2021: Mauricio Padilla on the Sustainable Design Jury

05/08/2021 - This year, for the first time, the internationally-renowned Archiproducts Design Awards will introduce a 'Special Mention' for Sustainability. This new award is dedicated to all projects that pursue sustainable design, from green materials to eco-responsible production processes. A Jury specifically chosen to evaluate this aspect will select the...
Visual Arthomedit.com

A Small Stone And Concrete House Built Completely Off The Grid

After their clients made the drastic decision to move out of the city into a very remote part of South Africa, the team at studio Nadine Engelbrecht Architect were faced with the challenge of designing and building a house that was completely off the grid. The area was so remote...

Comments / 0

Community Policy