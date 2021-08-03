Galatea House by Estudio Galera

Cancel
Galatea House is a concrete vacation house located in Cariló, Argentina, designed in 2020 by Estudio Galera. Galatea is a vacation home built in Constancia neighbourhood, in a four-block-appendix in the south of Cariló, a seaside town situated 400 km from Buenos Aires. A coastal home is generally uncluttered, reflecting...

