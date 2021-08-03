Horoscopes Aug. 3, 2021: Martha Stewart, don’t let anyone take advantage of you
CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Evangeline Lilly, 42; Michael Ealy, 48; Martha Stewart, 80; Tony Bennett, 95. Happy Birthday: Your generosity and kindness are honorable, but don’t lose sight of your needs and the risks involved when you allow relationships to become imbalanced. Don’t let anyone take advantage of you. Observe how others react and give back. Equality matters if you want to maintain good working and personal relationships. Take an aggressive position regarding financial, medical and legal matters. Your numbers are 8, 12, 19, 24, 28, 34, 40.www.willitsnews.com
Comments / 0