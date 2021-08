While nobody disputes that everyone should have safe, clean drinking water, not every Californian does. According to the Public Policy Institute of California, more than 250 water systems serving 900,000 Californians were out of compliance with drinking water standards in 2020. Even more alarming, this is a chronic issue for some systems; more than 170 have been out of compliance for three or more years, and small rural, low-income communities of color are more likely to be among those with chronic water quality issues.