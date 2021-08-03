Striving for Imprefection: Your life story

In his insightful memoir, Peter Hoffman looks back at every crucial aspect of a restaurant, from the daily farmers’ market haul to the lifesaving refrigerator repairmen. In the spring of 1994, while his Soho restaurant, Savoy, was still open, the chef, writer, and farmers’ market hype man Peter Hoffman hosted a Passover seder. In attendance was the former New York Times critic and journalist Raymond Sokolov, who at one point stood up and pontificated about the history of cocido madrileno, the classic dish of Madrid, and how it was was actually a Jewish dish with origins prior to the Inquisition. “My sister turned to me and said, ‘You should do more things like that,’” Hoffman recalled in a 2016 interview with Eater. “And I said, ‘You’re right,’ and that’s sort of where it began.”
Comments / 0