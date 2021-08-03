Striving for Imprefection: Your life story

Sometimes it can be hard to see the fine line between letting the universe lead the way and taking destiny into your own hands. People often say that “everything happens for a reason.” That can definitely help us get through tough times. We cling to hope like an emotional lifeline. Hope is the one thing that keeps us going when things get hard. Hope holds you and tells you that no matter what is happening right now, no matter how lost or alone or scared you might feel, no matter how strongly you believe that this is the end for you, there is something better coming your way and you will be okay. This flicker of a flame is burning within you right now — can you feel it?