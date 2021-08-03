Cancel
Kinsey, Mustangs shine at Burke Memorial

By JOE CANNON
Cleveland Daily Banner
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn eagle on his final hole secured the best round of Ian Kinsey's young golf career, breaking par for the first time."It was my best day ever. I was praying about it before and during, wanting to do …

clevelandbanner.com

#Mustangs
