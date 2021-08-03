Cancel
Bicyclist Severely Injured by Hit-and-Run Driver in Mission Bay Park

By City News Service
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 5 days ago
A San Diego Police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A bicyclist was struck and severely injured by a hit-and-run driver in Mission Bay Park late Monday night, police said.

The bicyclist, a 30-year-old man, sustained life-threatening injuries in the crash, which was reported at 10:18 p.m. at West Mission Bay Drive and Quivira Road, the San Diego Police Department said.

According to the SDPD, the driver ran a red light, struck the bicyclist and then fled on foot.

Anyone with information about the incident was urged to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Harley Rider Killed, Motorist Injured, in Head-on Collision on Route 79 Near Julian

A motorcyclist died Friday in a head-on collision with a car on a curving mountain road in East County. The Oceanside man, 33, was riding north on state Route 79 in the Julian area shortly before 1:30 p.m. when his 2008 Harley Davidson Dyna Glide veered to the left. He crossed into a southbound lane, into the path of an oncoming 2016 Volkswagen Jetta, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Luis Muniz, 57, Arrested in Stabbing Death of Man at Fallbrook Nursery

A 57-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder in the stabbing death of a 33-year-old Escondido man at a nursery, authorities said Sunday. Sheriff’s deputies and fire personnel responded at about 8 p.m. Saturday to a nursery in the 5400 block of Rainbow Creek Road in Fallbrook where a man was the victim of an assault, according to Homicide Lt. Thomas Seiver of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
Suspect Accused in Gaslamp Shooting Death Pleads Not Guilty to Murder

A 25-year-old Northern California resident accused of gunning down a man in the Gaslamp Quarter last month pleaded not guilty Friday to a murder charge. Lord Gabriel, a resident of the Contra Costa County city of Pittsburg, is accused of shooting 25-year-old Jose Jonathan Garcia just before 2 a.m. July 19. Gabriel would faces 50 years to life in state prison if convicted of murder and a firearm use allegation.
Motorcyclist Hurt in Encinitas Crash

A motorcyclist was injured this morning after colliding with an SUV in Encinitas, police said. The accident was reported at 8:05 a.m. at the intersection of Olivenhain Road and El Camino Real, according to a San Diego County Sheriff’s Department watch commander. The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital and...

