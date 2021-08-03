Huskies lose command in second half race

The Huskies drop game one in Rochester 8-6. Rochester, Minn. – After getting a great start by Will McEntire in Willmar the Huskies looked to build on the momentum before the MLB showcase break. With Ben Pedersen on the mound, Duluth looked to take game one of a two game series. The game was tight through the first three innings. In the fourth, the Huskies got to the Honkers starter Kenny Lippman when he walked in a run and the Huskies led 1-0.