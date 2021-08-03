DIRE Committee: Williamstown Not Fulfilling Demands Of 2020 Citizen’s Petition

The Williamstown, Massachusetts Diversity, Inclusion, Racial Equity Committee met in person Monday night for the first time since it was founded last summer. The DIRE committee enters its second year with a smaller and whiter body. Officially reduced to seven members from its original nine, its headcount currently sits at only four. Many of the people of color on the committee’s first incarnation – with the exception of recently elected select board member Jeffrey Johnson – have not returned for another term.