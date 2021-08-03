Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Williamstown, MA

DIRE Committee: Williamstown Not Fulfilling Demands Of 2020 Citizen’s Petition

wamc.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Williamstown, Massachusetts Diversity, Inclusion, Racial Equity Committee met in person Monday night for the first time since it was founded last summer. The DIRE committee enters its second year with a smaller and whiter body. Officially reduced to seven members from its original nine, its headcount currently sits at only four. Many of the people of color on the committee’s first incarnation – with the exception of recently elected select board member Jeffrey Johnson – have not returned for another term.

www.wamc.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Williamstown, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
Williamstown, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Dire Committee#Racial Equity Committee#Real Property
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Public SafetyNBC News

Former executive assistant files criminal complaint against Cuomo

A former executive assistant to Andrew Cuomo who previously alleged he reached under her blouse and groped her has filed a criminal complaint against the embattled New York governor. The woman, identified as "Executive Assistant #1" in state Attorney General Letitia James' blistering report that alleged multiple instances of sexual...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Apple to scan U.S. phones for images of child abuse

Apple is planning to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to warn...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

U.S. beach volleyball's Ross, Klineman capture Olympic gold in Tokyo

The A-Team is bringing Olympic gold in women's beach volleyball back to the U.S. Americans April Ross and Alix Klineman's beat Australia in two sets at the Tokyo Games on Friday, marking the first time the U.S. has claimed gold since 2012, when powerhouse pair Kerri Walsh Jennings and Misty May-Treanor won their third in a row.

Comments / 0

Community Policy