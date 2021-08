Remodeling a tired bathroom can be simple, if you ask the right questions and aren’t afraid to try something new. When it’s time for a home remodeling project, specifically a bathroom or kitchen, many homeowners turn to trendy styles as inspiration. It’s only natural to want to keep current with contemporary design, after all. This year, fun colors, textures and material variety—like using different types of tile—are leading the way in kitchen and bath trends. According to the experts at the National Association of the Remodeling Industry, the following tips will help homeowners amplify the appeal of the spaces they may be planning to update.