ANDERSON — An Anderson man who said he was being unlawfully evicted in spite of a COVID-related moratorium in effect through Saturday won a small reprieve in court Monday. Madison County Circuit Court 5 Judge Scott Norrick told Gerald Williams he has until Aug. 2 to present documents to prove his claim that the action by Landis Properties LLC should not be on a small claims docket because he did not enter into a lease but a rent-to-buy contract. Those typically appear on civil dockets because the value of real property and potential damages exceed what is available in small claims court.