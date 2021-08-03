Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Global Renal Denervation Technologies Market To Reach $745.7 Million By 2026

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Renal Denervation Technologies - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" . The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 8; Released: May 2021 Executive Pool: 5763 Companies: 13 - Players covered include Medtronic Inc; Ablative Solutions, Inc.; Abbott Laboratories; Renal Dynamics Limited; Mercator MedSystems, Inc.; ReCor Medical, Inc.; Boston Scientific Corp.; Symple Surgical, Inc.; Terumo Corporation and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Technology (Radiofrequency Based, Ultrasound Based, Micro-Infusion Based) Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Rest of World.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Renal Denervation Technologies Market to Reach $745.7 Million by 2026Renal denervation refers to a catheter-based interventional therapy wherein a catheter is placed into a patient's renal artery to make way for the delivery of radiofrequency energy in order to ablate the nerves in the vessel wall of the renal arteries that regulate vasoconstriction. Such a position leaves the vessel to continuously remain in the widest open position to enable higher flow of blood to the kidneys, allowing more blood to be filtered and excess water to be removed helping lower hypertension. The demand for renal denervation systems is growing steadily led by increase in prevalence of hypertension, growing base of geriatric population, longer lasting effect of the renal denervation procedure and its minimal complications and faster recovery time. Meanwhile, technological advancements are helping in the development of alternative technologies such as micro-infusion-based renal denervation systems. The demand of these systems is expected to grow as more clinical trials are conducted to establish efficacy and cost-effectiveness of renal denervation procedure as against traditional surgeries.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Renal Denervation Technologies estimated at US$113.3 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$745.7 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 37.3% over the analysis period. Radiofrequency Based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 36.8% CAGR to reach US$729.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Ultrasound Based segment is readjusted to a revised 39.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22.4% share of the global Renal Denervation Technologies market. Radiofrequency, owing to efficiency, safety and minimal time taken, is the most commonly used renal denervation technology with a dominating market share. Key factor favoring increase in demand for ultrasound-based renal denervation is its ability to overcome the shortcomings of radiofrequency-based renal denervation. The ultrasound-based technology uses high-frequency sound waves to ablates the nerves without establishing any contact with the tissues resulting in minimal injury to the renal arteries.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $35.8 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $49.5 Million by 2026The Renal Denervation Technologies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$35.8 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 25.46% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$49.5 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 50.6% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 30.9% and 35.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 35.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$71.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. Europe dominates market share, driven by increasing number of drug-resistant hypertension cases, greater research and development initiatives for developing efficient devices, and approval of advanced renal denervation devices. Another key market, growth in the US is expected to be driven by escalating uncontrolled hypertension cases and increasing petitions for product authorizations.

Micro-Infusion Based Segment to Reach $38.1 Million by 2026Micro-infusion based renal denervation focuses on delivering agents at a specific site to denervate the renal artery in order to reduce the blood pressure of the patient. As the approach involves direct and non-systemic injection of therapeutic agents, the method tends to be safe and more effective. In the global Micro-Infusion Based segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 33.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounted for a combined market size of US$5.8 Million in the year 2020. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.5 Million by the year 2026. More

MarketGlass™ PlatformOur MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™Global Industry Analysts, Inc., ( www.strategyR.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS: Zak AliDirector, Corporate CommunicationsGlobal Industry Analysts, Inc.Phone: 1-408-528-9966 www.StrategyR.com Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS Join Our Expert Panel https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media Info411@strategyr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-renal-denervation-technologies-market-to-reach-745-7-million-by-2026--301345917.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
38K+
Post
153K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Market Intelligence#Denervation#Market Trends#Gia#Medtronic Inc#Ablative Solutions Inc#Abbott Laboratories#Renal Dynamics Limited#Recor Medical Inc#Boston Scientific Corp#Symple Surgical Inc#Terumo Corporation#Radiofrequency Based#Ultrasound Based#Micro Infusion Based#Marketglass Platform#Cagr#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Marketing
Country
China
Related
Marketscommunitynewscorp.com

Global SBC Market growth expected to be driven by increasing technological advancements

Global SBC Market: Growing Market Segments, Investments By Industry Players For Rapid Growth, Market Size and Share, Forecast till 2025. The Market Research Store has published a report on the Global SBC Market. The report gives the client the most up-to-date information on the SBC market. Market value and growth rate, size, production consumption and gross margin, pricings, and other influential factors are all included in the report. In addition, the report includes detailed information on all of the SBC market’s distributors, suppliers, and retailers. The report goes over the competitive landscape of all industry players in great detail. Market players have strategically changed their business plans as a result of the pandemic.
TravelPosted by
TheStreet

Made-In-China.Com: Latest Technology In China Brings Expo Experience To Life

NANJING, China, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Made-in-China.com, China's leading comprehensive third-party B2B e-commerce platform, will be holding its largest ever Virtual Sourcing Expofrom August 16 to August 27, 2021 via its website and mobile app. With travel to China still remaining largely impractical, Made-in-China.com is working hard to ensure...
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Global Packaged Coconut Water Market Growth Analysis In Packaged Food & Meats Industry|Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Growth, Opportunities And Forecast |Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the packaged coconut water market and it is poised to grow by $ 4.33 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 16.52% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Public HealthBoston Globe

Global COVID-19 deaths estimated to reach 5.3 million by December

(Bloomberg) -- The world will see 5.3 million reported deaths and 12 million excess fatalities by December as the Delta variant drives a surge in COVID-19 cases, according to projections by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation. The US-based institute expects deaths to peak at the beginning of September...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Med-X, Inc. Secures $100 Million Expansion Capital Commitment From Global Emerging Markets (GEM)

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Med-X, Inc. (MED-X) announced a $100 million capital commitment from GEM Global Yield, LLC SCS (GGY), a Luxembourg-based private alternative investment group. Under the agreement, GGY will provide MED-X with a Share Subscription Facility of up to $100 million for a 36-month term following the public listing of MED-X's common stock.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global Coffee Creamer Market In The US To Grow By USD 2.51 Billion| Technavio Insights

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Coffee Creamer Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. Technavio has been monitoring the coffee creamer market and it is poised to grow by USD 2.51 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Luxury Travel Market 2021-2025 | Increasing Disposable Incomes To Boost Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the luxury travel market and it is poised to grow by USD 1,232.77 billion during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of 26% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario and information of various vendors operating in the market including Abercrombie & Kent USA LLC(US) , Absolute Travel Inc.(US) , Butterfield & Robinson Inc.( Canada) , Classic Journeys(US) , Cox & Kings Ltd.( India) , Indigenous Tourism BC( Canada) , Odyssey World(UK) , Responsible Travel(UK) , Scott Dunn(UK) , and Travelopia (UK).
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market To Reach $34.9 Billion By 2024

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Aircraft Cabin Interiors - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" . The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global Breakfast Cereals Market Report 2021-2027 - Ready To Eat Cereals (RTEC) Market Strive To Attract Fussy Millennials

DUBLIN, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Breakfast Cereals - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Breakfast Cereals Market to Reach $49.7 Billion by 2027Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Breakfast Cereals estimated at US$40.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$49.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% over the period 2020-2027.
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

Global Language Translation Software And Services Market To Reach $62.7 Billion By 2024

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Language Translation Software and Services - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" . The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Global Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market Report 2021: Market To Reach $870.6 Million By 2027 - End-Tidal Carbon Dioxide (EtCO2) Monitors To Account For $687.6 Million

DUBLIN, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market to Reach $870.6 Million by 2027Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors estimated at US$455.2 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$870.6 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% over the period 2020-2027.
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Residential Portable Generator Market In The US | Analyzing Growth In Electrical Components & Equipment Industry | Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The residential portable generator market in the US in the electrical components & equipment industry is poised to grow by USD 87.76 million during 2021-2025, registering a CAGR of about 8%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the position of various vendors including Briggs & Stratton Corp.(US) , Caterpillar Inc. (US) , Cummins Inc. (US) , DuroMax Power Equipment(US) , Eaton Corp. Plc (US) , Generac Power Systems Inc.(US) , Honda Motor Co. Ltd.( Japan) , Kohler Co.(US) , Westinghouse Electric Corp.(US) , and Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. ( Japan).
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Vending Machine Market 2021-2025 | Increasing Adoption Of Vending Machines To Boost Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the vending machine market and it is poised to grow by USD 9.33 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 16% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario and information on leading vendors in the market including Azkoyen SA( Spain) , Compass Group Plc(UK) , Crane Co.(US) , FAS International Srl( Italy) , Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.( Japan) , GLORY Ltd.( Japan) , Orasesta Spa( Italy) , Royal Vendors Inc.(US) , Sanden Retail System Co. Ltd.( Japan) , and Westomatic Vending Services Ltd. (UK).
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Air Pollution Control Market Growth In Industrial Machinery Industry | Over $ 30 Bn Growth Expected During 2021-2025 | Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The air pollution control market size is expected to increase by USD 30.18 billion during 2021-2025, registering a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The report offers a detailed analysis on the competitive scenario and the market position of various vendors including Airex Industries Inc.( Canada) , Andritz AG( Austria) , Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.(US) , Camfil AB( Sweden) , Donaldson Co. Inc.(US) , General Electric Co.(US) , Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.( Japan) , RAFAKO GROUP( Poland) , Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.( Japan) , and Thermax Ltd. ( India).
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global Kidney Dialysis Equipment And Supplies Market To Reach $26.1 Billion By 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Kidney Dialysis Equipment and Supplies - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" . The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
Cell PhonesPosted by
TheStreet

Global Nonmydriatic Handheld Fundus Cameras Market To Reach $192.6 Million By 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Nonmydriatic Handheld Fundus Cameras - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" . The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
IndustryMedagadget.com

Global Europe prothrombin complex concentrate (PCC) market is projected to reach USD 398.9 million & Exhibit 10.9% CAGR | Fortune Business Insights

The Europe prothrombin complex concentrate market size is projected to reach USD 398.9 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period. The substantial advantages offered by prothrombin complex concentrate (PCC) will be the primary driving force behind this market’s growth, forecasts Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Europe Prothrombin Complex Concentrate Market Size, Share & Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (4-factor PCC and 3-factor PCC), By Application (Acquired Coagulation Deficiency and Congenital Coagulation Deficiency and By End User (Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics, and Others), 2020-2027”. PCC (factor IX complex) is a medication comprising blood clotting factors II, IX, and X, indicated for treating bleeding in patients with hemophilia B. This line of treatment offers a host of benefits, especially when compared to Fresh Frozen Plasma (FFP), a leading anticoagulation-reversal therapy.
Marketscommunitynewscorp.com

Global Smart Grid Sensors Market valuation to reach maximum by 2026

The research report titled “Global Smart Grid Sensors Market valuation to reach maximum by 2026” and published by “Zion Market Research” is an in-depth and dedicated scrutiny of the existing stats of the global Smart Grid Sensors Market entailing the numerous facets pertinent to statistics and growth of the business. The report segregated into diverse sections to simplify the comprehension of the included data and thus, market dynamics. It encompasses all the major competitors and players Aclara Technologies LLC, Honeywell International Inc., Toshiba Corporation, QinetiQ Group PLC, Sentient Energy, Inc., Siemens AG involved in the global Smart Grid Sensors Market along with the various features relating to the market players like company profiles, supply chain value, product specifications, market shares, and so on. Also, the report entails the major strategic market developments, comprising R&D activities, collaborations, new product launch, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, M&A, and presence & expansion extent of these prominent players on the global and regional scale. In addition, it comprises the systematic examination of business strategies for expansion of the prominent Smart Grid Sensors Market players.

Comments / 0

Community Policy