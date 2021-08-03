Global Renal Denervation Technologies Market To Reach $745.7 Million By 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Renal Denervation Technologies - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" . The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 8; Released: May 2021 Executive Pool: 5763 Companies: 13 - Players covered include Medtronic Inc; Ablative Solutions, Inc.; Abbott Laboratories; Renal Dynamics Limited; Mercator MedSystems, Inc.; ReCor Medical, Inc.; Boston Scientific Corp.; Symple Surgical, Inc.; Terumo Corporation and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Technology (Radiofrequency Based, Ultrasound Based, Micro-Infusion Based) Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Rest of World.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Renal Denervation Technologies Market to Reach $745.7 Million by 2026Renal denervation refers to a catheter-based interventional therapy wherein a catheter is placed into a patient's renal artery to make way for the delivery of radiofrequency energy in order to ablate the nerves in the vessel wall of the renal arteries that regulate vasoconstriction. Such a position leaves the vessel to continuously remain in the widest open position to enable higher flow of blood to the kidneys, allowing more blood to be filtered and excess water to be removed helping lower hypertension. The demand for renal denervation systems is growing steadily led by increase in prevalence of hypertension, growing base of geriatric population, longer lasting effect of the renal denervation procedure and its minimal complications and faster recovery time. Meanwhile, technological advancements are helping in the development of alternative technologies such as micro-infusion-based renal denervation systems. The demand of these systems is expected to grow as more clinical trials are conducted to establish efficacy and cost-effectiveness of renal denervation procedure as against traditional surgeries.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Renal Denervation Technologies estimated at US$113.3 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$745.7 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 37.3% over the analysis period. Radiofrequency Based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 36.8% CAGR to reach US$729.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Ultrasound Based segment is readjusted to a revised 39.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22.4% share of the global Renal Denervation Technologies market. Radiofrequency, owing to efficiency, safety and minimal time taken, is the most commonly used renal denervation technology with a dominating market share. Key factor favoring increase in demand for ultrasound-based renal denervation is its ability to overcome the shortcomings of radiofrequency-based renal denervation. The ultrasound-based technology uses high-frequency sound waves to ablates the nerves without establishing any contact with the tissues resulting in minimal injury to the renal arteries.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $35.8 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $49.5 Million by 2026The Renal Denervation Technologies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$35.8 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 25.46% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$49.5 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 50.6% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 30.9% and 35.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 35.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$71.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. Europe dominates market share, driven by increasing number of drug-resistant hypertension cases, greater research and development initiatives for developing efficient devices, and approval of advanced renal denervation devices. Another key market, growth in the US is expected to be driven by escalating uncontrolled hypertension cases and increasing petitions for product authorizations.

Micro-Infusion Based Segment to Reach $38.1 Million by 2026Micro-infusion based renal denervation focuses on delivering agents at a specific site to denervate the renal artery in order to reduce the blood pressure of the patient. As the approach involves direct and non-systemic injection of therapeutic agents, the method tends to be safe and more effective. In the global Micro-Infusion Based segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 33.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounted for a combined market size of US$5.8 Million in the year 2020. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.5 Million by the year 2026. More

MarketGlass™ PlatformOur MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™Global Industry Analysts, Inc., ( www.strategyR.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS: Zak AliDirector, Corporate CommunicationsGlobal Industry Analysts, Inc.Phone: 1-408-528-9966 www.StrategyR.com Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS Join Our Expert Panel https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media Info411@strategyr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-renal-denervation-technologies-market-to-reach-745-7-million-by-2026--301345917.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.