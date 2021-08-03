Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

LLNL physicist Tammy Ma receives excellence in fusion engineering award

llnl.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Fusion Power Associates (FPA) Board of Directors has selected Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) experimental physicist Tammy Ma as the recipient of its 2021 Excellence in Fusion Engineering Award. She will receive the award at the Fusion Power Associates 42nd annual meeting Dec. 15-16 in Washington, D.C. Click here...

www.llnl.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fusion Power#Science And Technology#Department Of Energy#Photon Science#Nif#A Doe Office Of Science
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science Education
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Science
Related
SciencePosted by
SlashGear

Researchers produce a 10-quadrillion watt fusion power burst

Researchers at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory have reached a milestone in their fusion experiments. The researchers were able to ignite a burst that produced over 10 quadrillion watts of fusion power. Scientists on the project say they have validated the laser-driven implosion techniques that have been studied at both the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory and the University of Rochester’s Laboratory for Laser Energetics.
Energy IndustryPosted by
AFP

Nuclear scientists hail US fusion breakthrough

Nuclear scientists using lasers the size of three football fields said Tuesday they had generated a huge amount of energy from fusion, possibly offering hope for the development of a new clean energy source. Experts focused their giant array of almost 200 laser beams onto a tiny spot to create a mega blast of energy -- eight times more than they had ever done in the past. Although the energy only lasted for a very short time -- just 100 trillionths of a second -- it took scientists closer to the holy grail of fusion ignition, the moment when they are creating more energy than they are using. "This result is a historic advance for inertial confinement fusion research," said Kim Budil, the director of Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, which operates the National Ignition Facility in California, where the experiment took place this month.
IndustryPhys.org

Major nuclear fusion milestone reached as 'ignition' triggered in a lab

Ignition is a key process that amplifies the energy output from nuclear fusion and could provide clean energy and answer some huge physics questions. A new experiment appears to have triggered ignition for the first time, at the National Ignition Facility (NIF) at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in the US, recreating the extreme temperatures and pressures found at the heart of the Sun.
Ithaca, NYcnybj.com

Cornell researchers receive $5.4M for two quantum-science projects

ITHACA — Cornell University researchers and their research partners will continue to advance quantum science and technology as a result of $5.4 million in new funding from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) to support a pair of projects. Cornell is leading two of 29 research projects announced July 23...
ScienceHPCwire

DOE Announces $61 Million to Advance Breakthroughs in Quantum Information Science

WASHINGTON, D.C., Aug. 19, 2021 — The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today announced $61 million in funding for infrastructure and research projects to advance quantum information science (QIS). QIS is the science of the extremely small, where molecules, atoms, and light can defy traditional laws of physics. Advances in QIS can enable new forms of computing, simulation, communication, and sensing that can advance breakthroughs needed to combat the climate crisis and strengthen America’s competitiveness.
ChemistryHPCwire

Research Team Seeks to Jumpstart Next Advanced Materials Revolution with Nearly $4M in NSF Funding

Aug. 19, 2021 — After the discovery that applying heat to sand could produce glass by humankind around 3,500 B.C., a quiet but persistent materials revolution had begun. The fact that sand’s main component, silica, was to take center stage yet again in the more recent technological revolution seen in computer chip technology demonstrates just how important advanced materials research remains. New materials will hold the key to myriad human challenges from energy generation, storage, and distribution to wireless communications and quantum technologies.
The Daily Collegian

National 2D materials research center wins NSF funding

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — A national research center that brings together university, industry and government partners to develop atom-thin 2D coatings with wide-ranging industrial applications is expanding thanks to a grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF). The Center for Atomically Thin Multifunctional Coatings (ATOMIC) is one of more than...
Tucson, AZbiztucson.com

Bicycle Ranch Tucson Receives Award of Excellence

Bicycle Ranch Tucson has been granted the 2021 Bicycle Retailer Excellence Award by the National Bicycle Dealers Association, a non-profit organization established in 1946 that promotes the interests of cycling and specialty bicycle retail across North America. The NBDA has certified Bicycle Ranch Tucson as being among the top local...
AgricultureThe Daily Collegian

Plant pathology professor receives Excellence in Teaching Award

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — María del Mar Jiménez-Gasco, professor in the Department of Plant Pathology and Environmental Microbiology in Penn State’s College of Agricultural Sciences, received this year’s Excellence in Teaching Award presented by the American Phytopathological Society. The honor came during the group’s annual meeting, Plant Health 2021, held virtually Aug. 2-6. The award recognizes an American Phytopathological Society member for excellence in teaching plant pathology. Preference is given to active teachers with responsibility for one or more courses in plant pathology.
Tuscaloosa, ALua.edu

UA Engineering Faculty Receives Fulbright Award

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Dr. Leigh Terry, assistant professor with The University of Alabama’s College of Engineering, recently received a Fulbright Specialist Award to exchange knowledge and establish partnerships through a variety of educational and training activities within environmental science. Terry will travel to Barranquilla, Colombia, in November to collaborate and...
EngineeringNewswise

FSU Researcher Nets $4.4M Grant to Advance Quantum Systems

Newswise — A Florida State University researcher is leading a $4.4 million Department of Energy project to help create software that can take advantage of supercomputer capabilities and advance quantum information science. The project is led by FSU Associate Professor of Chemistry and Biochemistry Eugene DePrince and includes collaborators from...
Boca Raton, FLfau.edu

FAU Researcher Receives $1.8 Million NIH Award

Raquel Assis, Ph.D., associate professor, Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science within the College of Engineering and Computer Science, and a fellow of FAU’s Institute for Human Health and Disease Intervention (I-HEALTH). Florida Atlantic University’s Raquel Assis, Ph.D., associate professor, Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science within the...
Oklahoma Stategreateroklahomacity.com

OSU students contributing to NASA quest to explore Venus

Students from Oklahoma State University are playing a part in the exploration of Venus. One of the brightest objects in the night sky, Venus is the closest planet in size to Earth, and it has an extremely dense atmosphere. Early astronomers once gazed upon its thick cloud cover and speculated that life must surely be there.
Flagstaff, AZnau.edu

Prestigious NSF CAREER award supports integration of research, undergraduate training in parallel computing

Computer scientist and astroinformaticist Mike Gowanlock, an assistant professor at Northern Arizona University’s School of Informatics, Computing, and Cyber Systems, was recently awarded a $411,964 grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF). The award will support Gowanlock’s research in the emerging field of parallel computing architectures needed to process large volumes of data generated by major astronomical surveys, including the Legacy Survey of Space and Time (LSST).
BusinessStamford Advocate

Forcura Honored with Multiple Awards for Growth & Excellence

Forcura Named To Great Place to Work and Inc. 5000 Lists and Wins CODiE Award in Technology. Forcura, a healthcare technology company that enables safer patient care transitions and coordination, today announced it has been recognized with a series of awards that continue to show the company’s overall growth, culture and technology achievements. All these honors have been earned in the last two months.

Comments / 0

Community Policy