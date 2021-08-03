Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

PosiGen Hires New Chief Technology Officer

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PosiGen, the nation's leading provider of renewable energy and energy efficiency solutions for low-to-moderate income homeowners, is proud to announce the addition of Naren Yendluri as Chief Technology Officer.

Naren brings extensive experience in engineering and technology and spent the past decade in the solar industry. He has held several leaderships positions at Hewlett Packard, Autodesk and most recently as Senior Vice-President of Engineering and Technology at Sunrun, he oversaw the rapid scale and expansion of the company as it grew from a startup to 10,000 employees and $1 billion in annual revenue.

As PosiGen's Chief Technology Officer, Naren will lead a diverse and inclusive team to build software and technology platforms that are scalable and secure and enable the company's continued hyper-growth. His focus will be to leverage cutting edge technology to deliver best in class experience for Customers, Partners and Employees.

"Naren's experience, expertise and passion make him well-suited to lead the technology build-out PosiGen needs to continue our nationwide expansion," says Tom Neyhart, PosiGen CEO. "Since 2011, this company has worked to close the clean energy affordability gap by delivering lower utility bills and the benefits of clean energy through solar panels and energy efficiency upgrades to low-to-moderate income homeowners. Having Naren's leadership will help drive the company to the next level. We've already helped more than 18,000+ Americans become more financially and environmentally independent through the benefits of rooftop solar, and it's our mission to make solar available to everyone."

Naren says it was that company mission, culture and the executive leadership team that drew him to PosiGen. "I'm impressed with PosiGen's unique business model, which focuses on families who wouldn't traditionally have access to rooftop solar," Naren says. "Knowing that the work I'm doing will help those families is the real driver for me".

About PosiGen: Headquartered in New Orleans, LA, PosiGen is one of the nation's leading residential solar, energy efficiency and energy education providers for low-to-moderate income families. PosiGen has more than 18,000 residential customers, over 350 direct employees and supports more than 120 employees through its contractors in Louisiana, Connecticut, New Jersey, Mississippi and Florida. PosiGen's unique services and products make solar energy affordable to homeowners of all income levels, and offer individuals, families and businesses the opportunity to achieve greater fiscal autonomy and energy independence by lowering their utility bills. To learn everything about PosiGen, please visit www.posigen.com.

Contact: Amy Barrios amy@mmsnola.com504-621-5646

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/posigen-hires-new-chief-technology-officer-301347274.html

SOURCE PosiGen Solar Energy and Energy Efficiency

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
38K+
Post
153K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
State
Florida State
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Technology Company#Energy Efficiency#Solar Energy#Renewable Energy#Hewlett Packard#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Med-X, Inc. Secures $100 Million Expansion Capital Commitment From Global Emerging Markets (GEM)

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Med-X, Inc. (MED-X) announced a $100 million capital commitment from GEM Global Yield, LLC SCS (GGY), a Luxembourg-based private alternative investment group. Under the agreement, GGY will provide MED-X with a Share Subscription Facility of up to $100 million for a 36-month term following the public listing of MED-X's common stock.
Syracuse, NYRomesentinel.com

Helio Health names new chief growth officer

Shawna Craigmile, LCSW, has been appointed as the chief growth officer of Helio Health, Inc. She will work with Helio Health’s executive leadership team to create and execute the organizations strategic plan across new business development, mergers and acquisitions, and existing business expansion. Helio Health operates facilities in Syracuse, Rochester, Utica and Binghamton.
Businessprweek.com

Eventbrite hires Gina Stikes as chief communications officer

SAN FRANCISCO: Eventbrite has hired Gina Stikes as its first chief communications officer. Stikes started in the role at the online events management and ticketing company on August 3 and reports to Eventbrite CEO Julia Hartz. Previously, CMO Tamara Mendelsohn oversaw communications. Mendelsohn will continue in her role as CMO.
BusinessLaw.com

Verrill Dana's Addition of Ex-Shipman Chief Client Service Officer Highlights Series of New C-Suite Hires

Another law firm is naming a new chief operating officer in conjunction with its long-term plan, highlighting the importance of the C-suite role in long-term strategies. New England’s Verrill Dana law firm became the latest, bringing on board legal industry C-suite veteran James Durham, whose most recent career stop was serving as chief client service officer at Shipman & Goodwin in Hartford.
Lexington, KYlanereport.com

PepperPointe Partnerships names new chief operating officer

LEXINGTON, Ky. — PepperPointe Partnerships, a Lexington-based dental service organization, has named David North as the company’s new chief operating officer. North has over 32 years of experience in the dental industry and has been involved in the development and growth of both private practices and large dental service organizations. As the executive vice president of field operations for Dental Care Alliance, one of the founding dental service organizations of the American Dental Service Organization, he played an integral part in the company’s growth and success.
aithority.com

Phantom Auto Appoints Robotics Veteran Tom Kaminski as Chief Technology Officer

Phantom Auto, the leading provider of long-range remote operation software for unmanned vehicles, has appointed Tom Kaminski as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Kaminski was most recently Director of Robotics, Worldwide AGV at Amazon and has over 20 years of experience in the Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV), Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR), and material handling industries. Before Amazon, Kaminski served as Vice President of Mobile Automation at Dematic and as CEO at Egemin Automation, where he built worldwide teams that became the market leader through customer focus, a safety mindset, and cutting-edge technology.
Gardner, MAWorcester Business Journal

GFA hires UniBank executive as chief lending officer

GFA Federal Credit Union in Gardner on Thursday announced it appointed Tom McGregor as executive vice president and chief lending officer, a role previously held by Joan Moran who served as senior vice president and chief lending officer before accepting another job opportunity in May. In his new role, McGregor...
Economybusinesstravelnews.com

Wheels Up Hires Chief Product Officer

Wheels Up has hired software engineer and entrepreneur Gene McKenna as its chief product officer, overseeing the private aviation supplier's product portfolio. McKenna's previous roles include leadership positions at Groupon and database marketing company Acxiom as well as starting and founding two tech companies. Wheels Up, which merged with Delta Private Jets last year, has been building up its corporate leadership team, and McKenna will help it "deliver a leading-edge marketplace platform to private aviation," Wheels Up chief marketplace officer Vinayak Hegde said in a statement.
Technologymartechseries.com

eCommerce Performance Technology RevLifter Names Andrew Rooks as Chief Revenue Officer

Highly accomplished sales and technology executive to accelerate new business efforts by forging stronger partnerships with leading eCommerce retailers. RevLifter, the leading technology solution for hyper-personalized deals and offers, announced the appointment of Andrew Rooks as its first-ever Chief Revenue Officer. Boasting extensive global experience and a vision for delivering uniquely effective solutions for clients, Rooks will help the fast-growing organization further accelerate its global expansion efforts.
Businessaithority.com

VideoAmp Hires Tony Fagan As Chief Technology Officer To Accelerate Innovation Of Measurement And Big Data Solutions

Software and data platform, VideoAmp, announced Tony Fagan as Chief Technology Officer, a newly created role for the company. Fagan will focus on the acceleration and innovation of VideoAmp’s planning, measurement and optimization solutions, along with the data that supports it. Fagan is one of several key hires VideoAmp has made this year with the intention of redefining media measurement and optimization for a more sophisticated advertising ecosystem. Fagan will report directly to CEO and Co-Founder, Ross McCray.
Businessrestaurantbusinessonline.com

Scooter’s Coffee hires a chief information officer

Scooter’s Coffee has hired Richard Heyman as chief information officer, the company announced this week. Heyman brings 35 years of information technology experience to the Omaha, Neb.-based fast casual coffee chain. He will be tasked with upgrading the tech at Scooter’s to benefit franchisees and customers, the chain said. “Heyman’s...
Businessmarketingdive.com

Instacart hires ex-Facebook ad chief as new president

Instacart announced on Wednesday that it’s appointing Carolyn Everson as president. Everson will replace Nilam Ganenthiran, who will become a strategic advisor to the company's CEO. Everson will start at the e-commerce provider on Sept. 7. She brings 30 years of experience across media, tech and advertising companies to the...
BusinessRegister Citizen

DSS, Inc. Hires Chief Medical Officer to Drive New Commercial Health Innovations

JUNO BEACH, Fla. (PRWEB) August 04, 2021. Document Storage Systems, Inc. (DSS, Inc.), a leading provider of health information technology (HIT) solutions for federal, private and public healthcare organizations, today announced that Dr. John M. Ciccone is the newly appointed Chief Medical Officer (CMO), who will drive the growth and adoption of the company’s expanded commercial health IT offerings.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Media Sourcery Appoints Christopher Carroll as Chief Technology Officer

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2021-- Media Sourcery Inc. has named Christopher Carroll to the newly created role of Chief Technology Officer (CTO) for the company. This is an expansion of Christopher’s role at Media Sourcery as Architect and Lead Developer. As Media Sourcery’s CTO, Christopher will drive strategic architectural initiatives across all products and customizations, while continuing to mentor the Media Sourcery development community.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

The EuroCave Group Announces New Chief Executive Officer

LYON, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2021-- The EuroCave Group (“EuroCave” or the “Company”), the global leader in premium wine cabinets, announced today that Benoît Favier has been selected by the board of directors as its new chief executive officer (“CEO”). Favier most recently served as CEO of La Cornue, a storied purveyor of handcrafted, luxury French ranges, where revenue nearly doubled while profit margins meaningfully expanded under his leadership.

Comments / 0

Community Policy