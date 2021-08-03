The Classic Silk Neck Scarf

As we begin to emerge from our homes and make plans with friends once again, more and more of us are using these events as an excuse to dress up, no matter how casual or low-key our plans may be. And with that has come the return of heels, though luckily, they aren’t sky-high stilettos or even classic pointy-toe pumps. According to data from both the global shopping platform Lyst and the financing app Klarna, searches for kitten heels, block heels and platforms/flatforms are way more popular than any other heeled shoe. These walkable heels are a comfy way to ease ourselves back into wearing pre-pandemic clothing staples, and we’ll gladly swap our house slippers for a pair of chic block-heel sandals. Here, 20 pairs of walkable heels we’re adding to cart ASAP.