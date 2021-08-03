The Classic Silk Neck Scarf
The classic silk scarf has never really gone out of style, whether it's Grace Kelly, Audrey Hepburn, Lauren Bacall or the Duchess of Cambridge sporting it. It's a wonderful accessory for a polished look, and you can wear it anytime of the year. Here are few we love plus a video at the end on how to tie a silk scarf.
