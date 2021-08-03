Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

TriStruX Names Michelle Meola As Human Resources Director

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

CLIFTON, N.J., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TriStruX, a leading provider of telecom services to wireless carriers, cable companies and OEMs, has named Michelle Meola as the corporate Human Resources Director. Ms. Meola will report to Randall P Muench, Chief Executive Officer.

"HR in 2021 is about employee engagement, using the science of HR to optimize team and management performance."

"Human Resources in 2021 is about employee engagement, using the science of HR to optimize team and management performance, and building a world class workforce in challenging times", said Randall P Muench, TriStruX Chief Executive Officer. "I am excited about Michelle's experience in these areas. She is going to help our business build and manage an engaged organization prepared to meet the high expectations of our clients."

Ms. Meola is charged with efficiently supporting the rapid growth of the Company's employment needs across the US while spearheading the restructuring of key internal personnel processes. "Michelle has a wealth of Human Resources experience within a variety of different industries, giving her the right tools to support our employees, improve our employee experience and update our HR operations," said Nicholas J. Leone, Chief Operating Officer. "She will help us continue to cultivate a strong company culture as TriStruX continues its upward trajectory."

Ms. Meola joins TriStruX after a successful career with large national firms and retailers and brings Human Resources and accounting experience in both the construction and financial industries, where she has gained key experience managing large numbers of employees, payroll processes and building engaging and supportive corporate environments. She resides in New Jersey and will work at the Clifton New Jersey headquarters.

ABOUT TRISTRUX, LLCTriStruX, LLC provides comprehensive turnkey telecommunications service solutions across the continental United States. Our mission is to provide the highest level of quality and excellence as a turnkey solution provider, building telecommunications infrastructure (5G, fiber installation, macro tower services, DAS) in our key markets. As a national, scaled service provider, we successfully compete in the telecommunications, power/electrical, utility, venue and regional / state / local government space. In 2020, the principals of Telcom Engineering Group (founded in 1991), Leone Electrical Company (founded in 1977) and High Point Utility merged their business to create TriStruX. Visit www.tristrux.com to learn more.

TRISTRUX MEDIA CONTACT:

Rhiana Sanchez, TriStruX Marketing rsanchez@tristrux.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tristrux-names-michelle-meola-as-human-resources-director-301346240.html

SOURCE TriStruX LLC

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
38K+
Post
153K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Resources#Llctristrux#Das#Telcom Engineering Group#Leone Electrical Company#Tristrux Marketing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
Related
Albemarle County, VAAugusta Free Press

New human resources director brings breadth of experience to Albemarle County

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors appointed a new director of human resources this week – Ti-Kimena-Mia Coltrane, most recently the organizational learning and development administrator for the City of Roanoke. Coltrane’s appointment follows a nationwide search. Her first day with Albemarle...
Businesscybersecdn.com

WekaIO expands executive team with the appointment of Amit Pandey and Jonathan Martin

WekaIO announced the addition of two new Silicon Valley veterans to its rapidly expanding executive team. Leading Weka through the next phase of growth, the company has recruited Amit Pandey to serve as its Executive Chairman. Pandey is a seasoned industry executive who will oversee administrative and operational functions at Weka. Pandey has 30 years of executive leadership experience at Avi Networks, Zenprise (acquired by Citrix), Terracotta (acquired by Software AG), and NetApp.
EconomyMorning Journal

Farmers names Monaco to board of directors

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ: FMNB) (“Farmers”) welcomes Frank J. Monaco to its Board of Directors. Monaco will bring a wealth of business and consulting experience to his new leadership role with Farmers. He was appointed by the Board of Directors effective July 27 as a Class III director with a term expiring in 2022.
Merrillville, INNWI.com

Centier Bank names new senior vice president of human resources

Centier Bank has named a new senior vice president of human resources. Michael Schrage, the CEO and chairman of the Merrillville-based Bank, announced that Michelle Maravilla has been appointed senior vice president of human resources. A Crown Point resident, she's worked for Centier for 15 years. She most recently served...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Sheldon Thorpe Elected Vice President Of Human Resources

BERWYN, Pa., Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AMETEK, Inc. (AME) - Get Report today announced that its Board of Directors has elected Sheldon Thorpe as Vice President of Human Resources. In this role, Mr. Thorpe will be responsible for AMETEK's talent acquisition and leadership development processes, diversity and inclusion initiatives, global human resources information systems and U.S. payroll operations systems.
Businessaithority.com

Infinipoint Appoints Dave Burton Chief Marketing Officer

Burton to Lead Strategic Marketing Initiatives and Accelerate Company Growth. Infinipoint, provider of the first Device-Identity-as-a-Service (DIaaS)–a comprehensive device identity and security solution that is a critical part of a Zero Trust approach to secure device access–today announced that Dave Burton has been named Chief Marketing Officer. Burton brings more than 30 years of software and technology marketing experience to the team, including two decades focused on information security.
Businessverticalmag.com

Kearfott Corporation opens new corporate headquarters

Estimated reading time 2 minutes, 31 seconds. Kearfott Corporation recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate its new corporate headquarters and Guidance and Navigation division operating facility in Pine Brook, New Jersey. The new building, located only minutes from its former Woodland Park facilities, consolidates all engineering, manufacturing, leadership, and...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Ballard Appoints New Board Member

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) - Get Report (TSX: BLDP) today announced that, effective August 5, 2021, the Company has appointed Mr. Hubertus Muehlhaeuser to the Company's Board of Directors. Mr. Jim Roche, Chairman of Ballard's Board of Directors said, "We continue to ensure...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

American Express Executives To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

American Express Company (AXP) - Get Report today announced its participation in upcoming investor conferences, which will be held virtually. On Tuesday, September 14, 2021, Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer, Jeffrey C. Campbell, will participate in the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference. Mr. Campbell will participate in a virtual fireside chat covering the company's financial performance and business strategy beginning at 8:15 a.m. (ET).
Little Rock, ARualr.edu

UA Little Rock Human Resource Society Honored with Merit Award

The Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), the world’s largest human resources association, awarded a 2020-21 Superior Merit designation for UA Little Rock’s Human Resource Society for providing superior growth and development opportunities for its student members. “Even during the pandemic, the students continued their work with the Human Resource...
Businesstvtechnology.com

Dalet Announces New Hires to its Leadership Team

Dalet this week announced three new appointments to its leadership team, focusing on customer service and cloud operations. Benjamin Zores is the company’s new Head of Cloud Operations, leading a team that will be responsible for optimizing how Dalet deploys, upgrades, supports and maintains mission-critical cloud environments. An expert at managing cloud environments at scale, Benjamin will ensure Dalet solutions operate at optimal reliability, capacity, efficiency, security and cost. Prior to joining Dalet, Benjamin was Director of Cloud Operations and Infrastructure at Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, where he designed and maintained a global mesh of datacenters and associated cloud-native software stack for real-time telecommunications systems, daily sustaining millions of users.
Businessmpamag.com

Freddie Mac reveals new head of human resources and chief diversity officer

Freddie Mac has recruited Dionne Oakley (pictured) as the firm’s new head of human resources and chief diversity officer. Effective September 15, Oakley will be a member of the company’s senior operating committee and report directly to Freddie Mac CEO Michael DeVito. She has more than two decades of human resource experience and has held several leadership roles at Erie Insurance and State Farm Insurance.
GamblingPosted by
TheStreet

Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment Announces Corporate Human Resources Appointments

UNCASVILLE, Conn., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment (MGE), developer of awe-inspiring integrated entertainment resorts (IER) worldwide, today announced the appointment of Kim Cowan as Vice President of Talent Management and Naketrice Snow as Director of Corporate Employee and Guest Experience to lead and execute a robust, integrated human resources strategy across the brand's properties.
Kauai County, HIkauai.gov

Human Resources

The major functions of this program are to audit personnel transactions for compliance to laws, rules and regulation; to classify positions; to recruit for qualified applicants; to handle labor relations matters in a timely, efficient, economic and judicious manner; and to advise departments on Civil Service laws, rules and regulations. The Civil Service Commission hears appeals from the actions of the Director of Human Resources and other appointing authorities and advises the Mayor and the Director of problems concerning personnel administration. This program endeavors to provide the members of the commission with opportunities to keep abreast with the latest developments in public personnel administration throughout the United States.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) Announces Charles R. Wesley Retirement from Board; Named Director Emeritus

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP) today announced that Charles R. Wesley, Executive Vice President and Director of ARLP's general partner, has retired effective July 31, 2021. Mr. Wesley joined the Company in 1974 when he began working for Webster County Coal Corporation as an engineering co-op student, and rose through the ranks to become Senior Vice President "“ Operations in 1996, where he served until joining the Board of Directors in 2009 while also serving as Executive Vice President.

Comments / 0

Community Policy