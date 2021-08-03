Cancel
ShareVision Launches Free Restreaming Service To All Content Creators

LONDON, Aug. 3, 2021 ShareVision , the dedicated streaming platform for global finance, today released its next step in creating the most complete ecosystem for content Creators in the world of finance.

Traders, economists and investors, along with other finance enthusiasts are already creating channels on ShareVision. These customers, known as Creators, are able to use ShareVision to upload content or live stream to the thousands of viewers flooding to ShareVision each month. As of today, ShareVision's Creators are now able to restream, for free, to other streaming platforms of their choice, allowing ShareVision Creators to maximise their reach.

ShareVision has seen 63% month on month growth in views on its platform, with thousands of new customers visiting each month. These customers come to ShareVision to watch content on the economy, market news, trading strategies and to find other profitable opportunities.

When speaking about their streaming technology, Amit Jay Shah , CEO of ShareVision added;

"The speed and ease of communicating is of the utmost importance to our customers, we heard this and built market leading streaming technology where Creators experience the fastest live streams available whilst simultaneously communicating with viewers on-screen, in real-time.

"Adding re-streaming functionality brings us closer to our goal of creating an ecosystem where excellent user experience, quality content Creators and first class technology combine to create the ultimate streaming destination for global finance."

The business was founded by experienced entrepreneurs, including the founders of Darqube, Aqua Rising and NAGA Global AG. Sign up on ShareVision's website or follow the team on Twitter for updates.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sharevision-launches-free-restreaming-service-to-all-content-creators-301347270.html

