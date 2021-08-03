Cancel
Global Sterile Filtration Market To Reach $7.3 Billion By 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Sterile Filtration - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" . The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 9; Released: July 2021 Executive Pool: 879 Companies: 40 - Players covered include 3M Company; General Electric Company; Merck KgaA; MilliporeSigma; Pall Corporation; Parker Hannifin Corporation; Porvair Filtration Group Ltd.; Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA; Starlab Scientific Co., Ltd; Sterlitech Corporation and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Product (Cartridge Filters, Capsule Filters, Membrane Filters, Syringe Filters, Other Products); End-Use (Pharma & Biotech Companies, Food & Beverage Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Academic Institutes & Research Laboratories) Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe ( France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Sterile Filtration Market to Reach $7.3 Billion by 2026Sterilization and filtration is gaining increasing importance across multiple industries owing to the burden of compliance. Hitherto the pharmaceutical/biological and food & beverage industries were the primary users of sterilization systems. Even within the food & beverage industry, the focus on sterilization and prevention of containment have become prime focus areas owing to a string of contamination issues across the world. In such a scenario, provision of contaminant-free food/beverages has emerged as a key trend. Hitherto, heat was the primary mode of sterilization. However, many factors such as loss of product characteristics, and high costs of energy are driving food processors to migrate to sterile filtration. In addition, many products such as biopharmaceuticals are not suitable for heat sterilization, leading to increasing use of membrane filters. Even in the food & beverage industry, sterile filtration is gaining increasing acceptance owing to lower process time and costs. Sterile filtration can be achieved through sieving, adsorption, and clogging. Sieving provides the best sterile filtration as the membrane filters block and trap all particles with sizes above the membrane pores. Depending on the type of sterilization required, process industries utilize filters with appropriate size. The biopharmaceutical industry and aseptic rooms have low tolerance levels for contamination and use multiple filters in series or parallel to achieve sterilization. When used in series, multiple filters of the same or different pore sizes are used as per needs.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Sterile Filtration estimated at US$4.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period. Cartridge Filters, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.9% CAGR to reach US$2.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Capsule Filters segment is readjusted to a revised 7.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 26.4% share of the global Sterile Filtration market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.7 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1 Billion by 2026The Sterile Filtration market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 33.93% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 9.2% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.9% and 6.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

The market is expected to benefit from increased production of biologics. In the pharmaceutical sector, the biotherapeutics is one of the most rapidly growing segments. Key factors driving the growth of biotherapeutics market include the capability to treat diseases that were earlier untreatable. In addition, biotherapeutics are known for its safety and efficiency. There are several other factors stimulating the biotherapeutics market growth. For instance, technological developments in several associated fields is leading to the development of large collection of plausible drug targets and also considerable progress in the perception of diseases. Furthermore, the synthesis of human insulin and Monoclonal Antibodies (MABs) are also factors helping to propel the biotherapeutics market growth. The existing scenario in the field of biologics is set to drive growth of biotherapeutic medicines in the near term. The number of biotech patents applications continues to increase by around 25% annually.

The biological drugs industry is increasingly focusing on sterile filtration to achieve contaminant-free products. Drugs are highly heat sensitive and filtration plays a key role in ensuring the integrity of these drugs. In addition, there is an increasing focus on bioburden by both regulators and companies as contamination of drugs poses high risks for patients, including fatal risks. From a manufacturer point of view, contamination also includes financial risk as closure of plants could lead to losses in billions of dollars. Moreover, the collateral damage to reputation could and remedial measures from regulators could also severely affect the companies. Even if a batch of drugs does not pass the quality parameters, the lost opportunity in terms of market and financial losses are very high. Sterile filtration therefore plays a significant role in the biopharmaceutical industry as an effective method for sterilizing products. It can be technically very challenging to terminally sterilize biopharmaceutical products, making it vital to use sterilizing-grade filtration for such aseptic processing applications. Heat sterilization, or any other method requiring an input of energy into biotechnology drug products, can cause unwanted degradation to the product, which can only be prevented through the use of sterilized filtration.

Sterilizing membrane filtration as a method for physically removing microbes from heat-sensitive biopharmaceutical fluids has been practiced for several decades, and there is already a high level of expertise and experience in the industry. The process has been well understood and has proved itself to be reliable when validated properly. Sterile filtration is also commonly required for reducing the levels of bioburden within process streams for avoiding the potential formation of a biofilm. Process validation of sterilizing-grade filters is an essential task for ensuring and verifying the filter's performance within the fluid stream and process conditions.

Membrane Filters Segment to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2026In the global Membrane Filters segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$594.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$145.3 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 9.6% CAGR through the analysis period. More

MarketGlass™ PlatformOur MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™Global Industry Analysts, Inc., ( www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-sterile-filtration-market-to-reach-7-3-billion-by-2026--301345855.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

#Market Research#Sterilization#Market Trends#Gia#3m Company#General Electric Company#Merck Kgaa#Milliporesigma#Pall Corporation#Sterlitech Corporation#Cartridge Filters#Syringe Filters#Food Beverage Companies#Marketglass#Sterile Filtration#Cagr#The U S Market Is#European
