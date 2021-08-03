Business of the Week: Holly Chiropractic & Sports Rehab, LLC

Holly Chiropractic was established by Dr. Phil Pollock, who had the offices on 709 Holly Drive. In 2009, Dr. Sheri Hernandez and her husband and Office Manager, Saul, became the third owners of Holly Chiropractic (and Sports Rehab, LLC). When she and Saul got married 5 1⁄2 years ago they had talked about wanting to move to a smaller community. When they became aware that Holly Chiropractic needed a doctor of chiropractic, they leapt at the opportunity. Holly Chiropractic & Sports Rehab, LLC is celebrating an ongoing “Dream Come True” of two years.