Litigation Risk and Debt Contracting: Evidence from a Natural Experiment

By Jianghua Shen, Ningzhong Li, Zhihong Chen
 17 days ago

Nevada is second to Delaware in attracting out-of-state incorporations, with 8% of all public incorporations by firms in states outside the firms’ headquarters states. In June 2001, Nevada changed its state corporate law by substantially reducing the legal liability for breaching fiduciary duties (the legislative change, hereafter). Under the new Nevada corporate law, by default, directors and officers (D&Os) of firms incorporated in Nevada are not liable for breaching their fiduciary duties unless their behaviors involved intentional misconduct, fraud, or a knowing violation of law, whereas prior to the change, by default, D&Os have such liability. This legislative change was implemented swiftly and applied to all firms incorporated under Nevada corporate law without a requirement for shareholder approval. In our paper forthcoming in the Journal of Law and Economics, we use the exogenous decrease in legal liability of D&Os due to the legislative change to study how litigation risk affects loan contract terms and related borrower-lender agency conflicts.

