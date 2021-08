It has been an interesting week for Vince McMahon's cavalcade of disfunction. It started with the shocking news that WWE had released superstar Bray Wyatt completely out of the blue. Then it continued with the revelation that NXT star Adam Cole has not been under a firm contract since his deal expired in July and he has turned down WWE's offers for a continuation past the end of August. But maybe the most "huh?!" inducing news of the past week was the surprising reveal that multi-time WWE Hall of Famer and wrestling God "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair asked for and was granted his release from the company.