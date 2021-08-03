Cancel
Greensboro, NC

Famous Country Music Star Leaves $1K Tip For Waitress Caring For Daughter

By Bobby Bones
A Waffle House employee in Greensboro, North Carolina got quite the surprise from an anonymous country music star. Waitress Shirell "Honey" Lackey was performing double duties at the popular late night spot, caring for her daughter while also tending to customers. She was working a double shift from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. A country music star and his team came in and saw the waitress pulling double duty and the team member tipped her $50. But that's not all that went down, the team member went back to the country music star and shared the story of Lackey and her work ethic right before he was set to order his to-go meal.

104.3 WOW Country

104.3 WOW Country

