Sealcoat work on 17 City streets begins Tuesday, continues through September
Reynolds and Kay Ltd. will be sealcoating 17 streets in the City beginning Tuesday, Aug. 3. The work is scheduled to be completed on Sept. 15.
Sealcoat is a preventive maintenance surface treatment designed to preserve and extend the life of a roadway by sealing out moisture.
The City Engineering Department selected the streets based on pavement condition index scores, an overall rating of road conditions of Tyler City streets on a scale from 0-100, with zero being a pothole-riddled crumbling street and 100 being a newly surfaced roadway.
STREET
LIMITS FROM
LIMITS TO
North Parkdale Drive
West Gentry Parkway
Garden Valley Road
South Vaughn Avenue
West Erwin Street
Dead End of Pine Street
Fairway Avenue
Pine Street
Dead End
Willowbrook Avenue
West Erwin Street
Dead End of Pine Street
South Fleishel Avenue
East 5thStreet
East 6th Street
Teague Drive
Old Omen Road
Spur 124
Kent Drive
Old Bascom Road
Railroad Tracks past Reed Road
Shiloh Road
Profit Drive
Old Bascom Road
Meador Cemetery Road
Troup Highway
Railroad Tracks (City Limits)
Hillside Drive
Troup Highway
Old Troup Highway
Edna Street
Hillside Drive
Dead End
Eagles Nest Boulevard
Paluxy Drive
Dead End
South Donnybrook Avenue
Loop 323
Shiloh Road
New Copeland
Shiloh Road
Ashwood Drive
East Erwin Street
North Beckham Avenue
South Clayton Avenue
East Commerce Street
McMurrey Drive
Loop 323
South Vine Avenue
West Houston Street
West 1st Street
Drivers can expect to see major delays, lane and road closures and delays at some intersections. Signs and flaggers will be present. Motorists are asked to use caution in work areas, follow directions of the crews and obey all detours and traffic signs.
