Tyler, TX

Sealcoat work on 17 City streets begins Tuesday, continues through September

Tyler, Texas
Tyler, Texas
 5 days ago

Reynolds and Kay Ltd. will be sealcoating 17 streets in the City beginning Tuesday, Aug. 3. The work is scheduled to be completed on Sept. 15.

Sealcoat is a preventive maintenance surface treatment designed to preserve and extend the life of a roadway by sealing out moisture.

The City Engineering Department selected the streets based on pavement condition index scores, an overall rating of road conditions of Tyler City streets on a scale from 0-100, with zero being a pothole-riddled crumbling street and 100 being a newly surfaced roadway.

STREET

LIMITS FROM

LIMITS TO

North Parkdale Drive

West Gentry Parkway

Garden Valley Road

South Vaughn Avenue

West Erwin Street

Dead End of Pine Street

Fairway Avenue

Pine Street

Dead End

Willowbrook Avenue

West Erwin Street

Dead End of Pine Street

South Fleishel Avenue

East 5thStreet

East 6th Street

Teague Drive

Old Omen Road

Spur 124

Kent Drive

Old Bascom Road

Railroad Tracks past Reed Road

Shiloh Road

Profit Drive

Old Bascom Road

Meador Cemetery Road

Troup Highway

Railroad Tracks (City Limits)

Hillside Drive

Troup Highway

Old Troup Highway

Edna Street

Hillside Drive

Dead End

Eagles Nest Boulevard

Paluxy Drive

Dead End

South Donnybrook Avenue

Loop 323

Shiloh Road

New Copeland

Shiloh Road

Ashwood Drive

East Erwin Street

North Beckham Avenue

South Clayton Avenue

East Commerce Street

McMurrey Drive

Loop 323

South Vine Avenue

West Houston Street

West 1st Street

Drivers can expect to see major delays, lane and road closures and delays at some intersections. Signs and flaggers will be present. Motorists are asked to use caution in work areas, follow directions of the crews and obey all detours and traffic signs.

Tyler, Texas

Tyler, Texas

