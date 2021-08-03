Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsauken Township, NJ

Something Special’s Going On In Pennsauken Public Schools

By Editor's Desk
allaroundpennsauken.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy Dr. Ronnie Tarchichi, MEd2., M.S., M.B.S., M.A.2, Ed.D., Ph.D., Superintendent, Pennsauken Public Schools. We are soon approaching the start of the 2021-2022 school year. We look forward to seeing all of our students back to school this fall; and I assure you that this will be a fun and exceptional school year for our children. We are taking every step to make certain the start of the school year is safe, while ensuring that students have every academic and extra-curricular opportunity they would have any other year.

allaroundpennsauken.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pennsauken Township, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vocational School#Post Secondary Education#Technical University#Camden County College#M B S#D#Pennsauken Public Schools#Rowan University#Pennsauken High School#The Board Of Education#Cte#Air Force#Hvacr#Emt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.N. sounds 'deafening' warning on climate change

Aug 9 (Reuters) - The United Nations panel on climate change told the world on Monday that global warming was dangerously close to being out of control – and that humans were "unequivocally" to blame. Already, greenhouse gas levels in the atmosphere are high enough to guarantee climate disruption for...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban press on, take another Afghan provincial capital

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban on Monday took control of another provincial capital in Afghanistan, an official said. The city’s fall was the latest in a weekslong, relentless Taliban offensive as American and NATO forces finalize their pullout from the war-torn country. The militants have ramped up their push...
PoliticsABC News

Top aide to Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns amid investigation

Melissa DeRosa resigned Sunday as the top aide to embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, less than a week after state investigators said he allegedly sexually harassed 11 women and she was part of the “retaliation” against one of his accusers. As secretary to the governor, DeRosa was the most...
CelebritiesABC News

'Modern Family' medicine: Bowen, sister help injured woman

MOAB, Utah -- A woman who fainted and hit her head on a rock after stopping to rest in Utah's Arches National Park woke up to hear a familiar voice and wondered if she might be watching television. Minnie John of Oradell, New Jersey, then questioned whether she might know...

Comments / 0

Community Policy