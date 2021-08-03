Something Special’s Going On In Pennsauken Public Schools

By Dr. Ronnie Tarchichi, MEd2., M.S., M.B.S., M.A.2, Ed.D., Ph.D., Superintendent, Pennsauken Public Schools. We are soon approaching the start of the 2021-2022 school year. We look forward to seeing all of our students back to school this fall; and I assure you that this will be a fun and exceptional school year for our children. We are taking every step to make certain the start of the school year is safe, while ensuring that students have every academic and extra-curricular opportunity they would have any other year.