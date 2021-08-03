National Moral Monday brings thousands to DC for rally, hundreds arrested
Bishop Barber asks: When will Biden meet with poor people?. Thousands of clergy and low-wage workers attended a rally Monday in Washington, D.C., and hundreds were arrested as the Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival demanded immediate action by the US Senate to end the filibuster, pass voting rights, raise the minimum wage and protect immigrants. The movement is also demanding the White House make good on its commitment to meet with poor people and low-wage workers.atlantadailyworld.com
