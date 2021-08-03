CFL West Division preview: Blue Bombers look to repeat after long layoff
This week will be a memorable one for Canadian football fans as their patience will finally, finally be rewarded — the CFL regular season is set to kick off on Aug. 5. Even if this season will be different from past years with only 14 games on the schedule, no pre-season and the Grey Cup being played in December, none of that will take away from the anticipation. Let’s just say the excitement for the first rouge will be justified.www.sportsnet.ca
