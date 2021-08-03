Aubrey Plaza to lead Hulu drama pilot 'Olga Dies Dreaming'

Lana Cho is keeping busy not only working on adapting Maurene Goo's Somewhere Only We Knew for Netflix, but she also has a hand for another Korean project selling the script for the soap American Seoul to Hulu. The hourlong drama is about a young Korean-American adoptee who moves to Seoul for a job opportunity and discovers that she is the heir of a dynastic Korean family. Cho will write and serve as executive producer for American Seoul. Joining her are Sebastian Lee and David Kim (ABC's The Good Doctor and AppleTV+'s Pachinko), according to Deadline Hollywood. The latest project comes on the heels of selling her K-pop rom-com Somewhere Only We Know to Hulu-rival Netflix, which centers on a big pop star and a tabloid photographer who fall in love after a Hong Kong adventure.