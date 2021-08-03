Cancel
Aubrey Plaza to lead Hulu drama pilot 'Olga Dies Dreaming'

Birmingham Star
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], August 3 (ANI): Hollywood star Aubrey Plaza, who worked on the popular sitcom 'Parks and Recreation', is all set to star in the Hulu drama pilot 'Olga Dies Dreaming'. According to Variety, the show was ordered to pilot at the streamer back in April. It will narrate the...

