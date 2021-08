Premaatur is ready to release this Friday on 6th August 2021, though unfortuntely for us Mumbaikars not in Mumbai as there is closure of theatres still.. Before the release, the film has got global appreciations. The film has received best drama feature film at Mabig Film Festival, Germany. Prashant Walde has received outstanding achievement award under best actor category at Tagore International Film Festival. The movie also premiered at a special section at Cannes Film Festival. Under the banner of Anugrah Entertainment, the film Premaatur is dedicated to the king of Bollywood aka Shah Rukh Khan. The producer and protagonist Prashant Walde has been associated with Shah Rukh Khan as his body-double for the last 15 years.