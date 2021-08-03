Great Colleges in the Northeast That Value Diversity

The STEM fields offer highly specialized career paths that students flock to every year. But there are a lot of science programs out there, and sometimes it’s hard to decide which field to go into. To help you make your decision and put you on the path to a bright academic and career future, we’ve curated lists of great science and engineering colleges and universities across the country. On this list, you can find institutions in the Midwestern US that are looking to connect with students like you! Click any of the green “Connect me” buttons below a school to have your CX profile sent to their admission departments—then they’ll reach out to you with more information. It’s that easy!